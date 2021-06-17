Nebraska state employees to get Friday off for new Juneteenth holiday

LINCOLN — State employees in Nebraska are getting an unexpected holiday Friday to commemorate Juneteenth Independence Day.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he was granting state employees a day of leave in observation of the newly passed federal holiday. He also signed a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth, which falls on Saturday.

The governor's announcement came shortly before President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which sped through Congress this week.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union troops brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved people in Texas. President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but it was not until the Civil War ended that word of their freedom reached everyone affected.

"Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States and it is a celebration of freedom, justice and equality for all Americans," according to Ricketts' proclamation.