Nebraska state employees union negotiates highest salary increases in more than 35 years

LINCOLN — More than 8,000 Nebraska state employees would see the highest salary increases in more than 35 years under a tentative two-year contract agreement negotiated through their union.
Under the agreement, union members would receive a 10-27% raise, according to a press release from the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE). NAPE Executive Director Justin Hubly said these are the highest salary increases state employees have received since the State Employees Collective Bargaining Act passed in 1987, which established the union's right to negotiate contracts with the state.
The contracts will not be solidified until a majority of union members vote to ratify it. Hubly said ratification meetings will be held through Jan. 26. Once ratified, the contracts will take effect from July 1, 2023 through June 30 2025.
Further details about the new contracts will not be revealed until they have been ratified, Hubly said. There were other benefits NAPE was aiming to secure in the contracts, but even before negotiations officially began, members made it clear that their biggest focus was pushing for wages that beat inflation.
"Wages were always going to be our top priority," Hubly said.
Other benefits listed as priorities for the new contracts were paid parental leave, access to remote work assignments, retirement insurance incentives, sick leave payout, bilingual premium pay and limits on mandatory overtime.
The negotiations came down to the wire. NAPE announced a tentative agreement had been reached on Dec. 30, just one day before the deadline.
In mid-December, Hubly said
at a union press conference that the negotiations were progressing slowly, and claimed that incoming Gov. Jim Pillen entered the negotiations proposing that minimum salaries would be frozen for the entirety of the contracts. Pillen spokesman John Gage denied this.
Despite this, Hubly said he wasn't nervous about negotiations surpassing the Dec. 31 deadline. Only once in 35 years have contract negotiations surpassed their initial deadline, and both the union and Pillen's team expressed commitment to reach an agreement before that.
Pillen, who's promoted himself as a fiscal conservative, previously promised to limit government spending. However, in addition to the salary increases, he recently proposed other major expenditures, such as
establishing a $1 billion education fund that would eventually grow to $2.5 billion.
Pillen's office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. Pillen previously defended the education funding by describing it as an "investment" rather than "spending." Hubly said he saw the raises as an investment as well.
State departments, like many other organizations across Nebraska, have been struggling to deal with staffing shortages for well over a year. Hubly said the shortages have affected multiple services, including snow removal on state roads. Higher wages will help the state retain employees and hire more, he said.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Dave Murman won the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
