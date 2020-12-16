Nebraska state officials skip legislative hearing about $197 million child welfare contract

"How long are we willing to tolerate a contractor who continues to not meet the expectations of the contract?" Howard asked. "How long will we go before we consider it a breach (of contract)? Where is our line?"

Howard said she worries that exceeding caseload limits could make it harder for Nebraska to get federal child welfare dollars or, at worst, lead to a child being harmed. Heavy caseloads make it harder for workers to give children and families the attention needed.

In a letter, HHS CEO Dannette Smith said department leaders could not attend the hearing because they were responding to the pandemic, distributing coronavirus relief dollars and working on their state budget request. An information sheet said that HHS officials are working with St. Francis on a corrective action plan to address caseloads.

Howard said St. Francis officials told her they had "been advised" not to attend.