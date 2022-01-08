Nebraska State Patrol investigating alleged threats reported by Sen. Julie Slama

One Twitter user said Slama has "a great face to curb stomp." Another said that they would get pregnant just to leave the fetus on Slama's doorstep. In direct messages on Twitter, one user said "die."

One of the reported tweets is a photo of a monkey holding a gun with the text "this is a threat" on the image.

The Nebraska Family Alliance, the Nebraska Catholic Conference and Nebraska Right to Life issued a joint statement condemning the "violent threats and messages."

"No public official, or any person regardless of their stance on any issue, deserves to have their human dignity degraded and disrespected in such a way," they said. "We are proud to support Senator Slama in her legislation to help create a state where every unborn life is celebrated, valued and protected."

Slama introduced Legislative Bill 781 — referred to as the heartbeat bill — on the first day of the legislative session. If passed, it would make abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which usually occurs around six weeks of pregnancy.

There is a medical exemption in the bill that would allow abortion to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.