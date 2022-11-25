Nebraska state prison in Tecumseh moves toward normal operations

The Nebraska state prison in Tecumseh is taking a step toward resuming normal operations after a staffing emergency was declared nearly three years ago.

Inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, a medium and maximum security facility located about 70 miles south of Omaha, have had limited access to activities on weekends since at least December 2019.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmates will see at least some movement and increased access to "basic activities" on the weekends starting Saturday.

Due to staffing challenges, inmates at Tecumseh have been "almost completely locked down" in their cells every weekend since 2021, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System. The report noted the Tecumseh facility has been on modified operations off-and-on since a deadly riot in 2015.

Tecumseh is one of two Nebraska prisons still dealing with a staffing emergency. The Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln has also been under a staffing emergency since September 2021. While the prison remains on a modified operations schedule, corrections has gradually increased inmates' basic activities to include weekends, according to the press release.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln returned to normal operations in June.

Corrections has hired over 700 new staff members since the beginning of 2022, and more than 600 of those are custody-related positions who work most closely with inmates, the release said. The department said it is set to end the year with historically low turnover and vacancy rates among staff, though a need to fill health services positions remains.

In recent years, staff turnover in protective services positions like caseworkers, corporals and sergeants has contributed significantly to the crisis. From 2015 to 2021, an average of 404 employees in custody-related positions left the department each year.

That number is expected to go down in 2022, with a projected turnover of 242 employees. The number of vacant custody-related positions also decreased from 390 in August 2021 to 154 in June 2022, according to the inspector general's report.

Corrections officials have credited hefty pay increases with helping counteract the department's staffing woes. The raises were part of a labor contract approved last year.

Despite the improvements, the inspector general report noted the department is experiencing a critical shortage of health care staff, including psychologists. About 38% of medical care positions were vacant in June of this year, and the report deemed the lack of health care workers "deeply concerning."