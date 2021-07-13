Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas announces run for Bacon's 2nd District seat

Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas announced Tuesday that he is running for the state's 2nd Congressional District seat now held by Republican Don Bacon.

Vargas, a 36-year-old Democrat who was elected to the Legislature in 2016, said he was proud of his legislative service and now wants to do more. Vargas' district includes downtown and southeast Omaha.

“I’m a former science teacher turned public servant and I’m going to keep fighting for you in Congress,” Vargas wrote on Twitter.

In a press release, Vargas said he has used his career in public office to fight “for all Nebraskans to have access to opportunity and a quality public education” and will do the same if elected to Congress.

“I’ve worked hard every day to make sure that people can have access to the same opportunities my parents gave me. And that’s why I’m running,” Vargas said. “Nebraskans deserve affordable, quality health care. They deserve jobs with living wages that support a family and allow each generation to have a little bit more.”