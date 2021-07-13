Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas announces run for Bacon's 2nd District seat

Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas announced Tuesday that he is running for the state's 2nd Congressional District seat now held by Republican Don Bacon.
Vargas, a 36-year-old Democrat who was elected to the Legislature in 2016, said he was proud of his legislative service and now wants to do more. Vargas' district includes downtown and southeast Omaha.
“I’m a former science teacher turned public servant and I’m going to keep fighting for you in Congress,” Vargas wrote on Twitter.
In a press release, Vargas said he has used his career in public office to fight “for all Nebraskans to have access to opportunity and a quality public education” and will do the same if elected to Congress.
“I’ve worked hard every day to make sure that people can have access to the same opportunities my parents gave me. And that’s why I’m running,” Vargas said. “Nebraskans deserve affordable, quality health care. They deserve jobs with living wages that support a family and allow each generation to have a little bit more.”
National Democratic Party groups are eyeing the district — which covers all of Douglas County and western Sarpy County — in hopes of flipping it. In 2020, voters split their tickets, giving then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, a Democrat, the edge in the presidential race while sending Bacon back to Congress for a third term.
Bacon previously told The World-Herald that he intends to run for a fourth term in 2022.
Vargas will face fellow Democrat Alisha Shelton in the 2022 primary. Shelton, 39, a mental health practitioner, announced earlier this month that she also is running in hopes of unseating Bacon.
Shelton was among seven candidates who sought the Democratic nomination to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse last year. She received the state Democratic Party’s backing after the winner of the primary lost its support.
Vargas won a second term in the Nebraska Legislature in November and has served on the Appropriations Committee, which writes up the state budget. He also has served as chairman of the Legislature's Planning Committee, which seeks to lay out the state's long-term priorities.
He has been especially vocal in seeking protections for meatpacking plant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vargas’ father died after contracting the disease in New York City.
Prior to his election to the Legislature, Vargas served on the Omaha Public Schools board. He is married and has two children. Vargas and his wife, Lauren, are parishioners of St. Frances Cabrini Church.
Vargas is the first generation of his family to earn a college degree. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester and a master's in education at Pace University in New York City.