Nebraska state senator calls for 50-state audit of presidential election

LINCOLN — A Nebraska lawmaker has joined colleagues from across the country in calling for a 50-state audit of the 2020 presidential election results.

State Sen. Rob Clements, a Republican from Elmwood, signed on to a letter addressed "To the American People" that seeks a forensic audit of every state election, similar to the just-completed audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

That months-long review, conducted by allies of former President Donald Trump, concluded last month with presidential vote counts virtually identical to the county's official tally. However, Trump backers point to other findings, which are disputed by local election officials, as justification for continued questioning of the election results.

The letter, dated Monday and signed by 92 state legislators from multiple states, pointed to the Arizona audit as a key basis for seeking a nationwide review. It calls for states to decertify their presidential electors if the audit shows an inaccurate election was held. It also calls for scrubbing the voter rolls through a canvass of voters.

"Our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election," the letter said. "This is our historic obligation to restore the election integrity of the vote as the bedrock of our constitutional republic."