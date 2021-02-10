Nebraska state senator calls for investigation of Omaha-area child welfare contract

LINCOLN — Nebraska has no backup plan to care for abused and neglected children in the Omaha area if an embattled Kansas nonprofit can no longer do the job, a top state official acknowledged Wednesday.

Dannette Smith, CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, told lawmakers there is no "plan B" for transferring case management from St. Francis Ministries to state employees "at this time."

"Always you have to have a backup plan," she said, "and we thought the backup plan for the kids that we're serving right now was to keep St. Francis."

Smith made the comments while testifying before the Legislature's Executive Board. She spoke in opposition to creation of a special legislative committee to investigate and oversee the contract with St. Francis, arguing that the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee is better suited to provide oversight.

But State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced Legislative Resolution 29, disagreed.

She said the proposed panel needs to include members from various legislative committees and to have the power to subpoena documents and testimony. Without that power, she said, state agencies can ignore requests from lawmakers.