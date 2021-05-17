Nebraska state senator pledges to introduce bill to allow permitless carry of concealed firearms

He said other counties should have been allowed to decide for themselves if they wanted to allow permitless concealed carry for self-defense purposes. The $100 state permit and the cost of gun safety training, Brewer added, are barriers for some people.

Opposition to eliminating the state’s current concealed handgun permit law is anticipated next year from urban areas. The Omaha Police Officers Association, the Omaha police union, has historically testified in favor of laws that require safety training and background checks before someone can carry a concealed weapon.

And there are different laws concerning firearms in both Omaha and Lincoln. While openly carrying a firearm is permitted statewide, a concealed carry permit is required in Omaha to openly carry a handgun. In Lincoln, people convicted of certain misdemeanor crimes, like sexual assault or stalking, are banned from possessing a firearm for 10 years.

Allowing someone to carry a concealed gun without training or a background check is unnecessary and dangerous, according to Melody Vaccaro of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence.