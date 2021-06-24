 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska state senator to run for Lancaster County Clerk
0 comments

Nebraska state senator to run for Lancaster County Clerk

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN (AP) — A Nebraska state senator from Lincoln announced Thursday that he plans to run for Lancaster County clerk.

Sen. Matt Hansen, who represents Legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln, said he will seek to replace current County Clerk Dan Nolte, a fellow Democrat who announced Wednesday that he won't seek re-election in 2022.

State Sen. Matt Hansen, District 26

Matt Hansen

Hansen, 33, has served in the Nebraska Legislature for seven years, including a stint as the chairman of the Business and Labor Committee and vice-chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. He said he plans to focus his campaign for county clerk around the themes of transparency and efficiency.

Hansen grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Southwest High School. He was first elected the Legislature in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He earned bachelor's and law degrees at the University of Nebraska.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many feared dead after Florida building collapses

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert