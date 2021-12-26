Nebraska state senator to try again to allow 'constitutional carry' of handguns

Sgt. Aaron Hanson, the legislative liaison for the union, said his organization is working with Brewer to find a compromise that “respects the rights of law-abiding gun owners but doesn’t create loopholes for criminals.”

“We have seen unintended consequences result from well-intentioned legislative efforts in other states and we don’t want to repeat that in Nebraska,” Hanson said.

In the past, he’s pointed out that gun laws differ in Omaha as compared to areas like the Sandhills. For instance, you can openly carry a firearm legally across the state, but in Omaha, a concealed carry permit is required to do that.

Gun rights are a hot-button issue, the kind of a controversial issue that some legislators would rather avoid weighing in on during an election year. That means there will likely be maneuvering to keep the bill from reaching debate by the full Legislature, and from senators taking a vote on the issue.

Brewer said he will get a priority designation for his proposal, increasing the chances that it will be debated, and has at least 25 supporters for his bill — a majority of senators, but short of 33 needed to fend off a filibuster. He thinks senators should weigh in on the issue ahead of the 2022 elections.