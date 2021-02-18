Nebraska state senators at odds over need for COVID liability protection bills

LINCOLN — The sponsor of one bill to protect Nebraska businesses, health care providers and other entities from most coronavirus-related lawsuits called the measure a substantial step toward recovery from the pandemic.

But the sponsor of another proposal offering immunity from COVID-19 liability said Thursday that neither bill is needed.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he introduced Legislative Bill 52, the immunity proposal, to spark discussion and find out whether legal protections are needed. He concluded a public hearing on the bill by saying he had not heard evidence of a problem.

"There's a fear of a threat of a possibility" of lawsuits, he said, but no one at the hearing could point to actual COVID-related cases in Nebraska.

On the other hand, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion argued that his measure, LB 139, is needed to give business owners and other entities the confidence to reopen. Even if lawsuits have not been filed yet, he said, he expects to see them in coming months. He also said the perception of legal risk is a concern.

LB 139 "raises the bar ever so slightly to provide peace of mind to business owners," he said. "It's simply a reasonable response to extraordinary circumstances."