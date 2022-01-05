Nebraska state senators honor George Norris on opening day of 2022 legislative session

The Legislature's 2022 session kicked off Wednesday with a brief visit from the ghost of a legendary Nebraska political figure: George W. Norris.
The opening day coincided with George W. Norris Day (as declared in state law) and the 85th anniversary of the first time Nebraska’s Legislature convened as a one-house, nonpartisan body.
Norris, widely considered the father of Nebraska’s system, served in the U.S. House of Representatives for five terms before serving in the U.S. Senate from 1913 to 1943. He is celebrated for several accomplishments, but his role in the creation of the unicameral was front-and-center Wednesday. It’s often said Norris wore out two sets of tires touring the state to campaign for the model over the traditional two-house system.
Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan, unicameral system is the only one in the nation. Among its unique features: Candidates’ political parties aren’t listed on the ballot and leadership within the Legislature isn’t based on party.
A new nonprofit, Nonpartisan Nebraska, hosted online discussions with current and former state senators throughout the day.
And Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, who considers himself a “Republican in the George Norris tradition,” led the Legislature in honoring Norris in the legislative chamber — which is now named after Norris — and read excerpts of remarks the man made 85 years prior.
“The constituents do not expect perfection, they know it is human to err," he quoted in one excerpt. "But they do expect and have a right to expect absolute honesty, unlimited courage, and a reasonable degree of efficiency and wisdom.”