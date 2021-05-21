Nebraska state senators pass corporate tax cut, stillborn child tax credit

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a measure cutting corporate income taxes and offering an income tax credit to the parents of stillborn babies.
Legislative Bill 432 was the last of several tax relief measures passed as the 2021 session of the Nebraska Legislature inched toward a close.
Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln announced that senators will meet on Wednesday and Thursday before adjourning for the year, cutting six days off the 90-day regular session. Lawmakers are expected to return for a special session on redistricting after U.S. Census data becomes available this fall.
LB 432, introduced by the Revenue Committee, would reduce the top corporate income tax rate to 7.25% over two years, down from 7.81% now. The bill expresses legislative intent to lower the rate to 6.84% in future years, which would match the top rate for individual income taxpayers.
The measure would also provide a $2,000 refundable tax credit to parents of a stillborn child, starting in 2022.
State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, congratulated his colleagues for their fiscal restraint. Even including all of the bills passed this year, state spending is projected to grow by 2.1% over the two-year budget period ending June 30, 2023.
Lawmakers were able to reduce taxes on Social Security income, military retirement and corporations, while expanding the state's property tax credit programs. They returned the cash reserve to a stronger position and left a $27 million cushion between estimated revenue and projected spending.
Stinner also noted that the Legislature had solidified the Health Care Cash Fund, set aside money to build a new prison or otherwise address prison overcrowding and increased payment rates for health and human services providers by 2%.
"It's something to be proud of," he said.
But Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha continued to reproach lawmakers for blocking a bill that would have provided family support services for up to 850 children with developmental disabilities.
Opponents had argued that the state could not afford the two-year, $11.5 million cost for the program. Cavanaugh questioned that conclusion given the state's sunny fiscal situation.
"When will we have enough money that we feel comfortable enough to support developmental disabilities?" she asked.
Also on Friday, lawmakers passed a bill that would make it easier for people to renew permits to carry concealed weapons. LB 236, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would require a postcard warning when a permit is about to expire and provide a 30-day grace period after expiration to renew.
The bill would also provide an exemption to concealed carry laws for transporting or carrying an unloaded firearm, separated from ammunition, in a factory box or gun case.
