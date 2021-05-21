Nebraska state senators pass corporate tax cut, stillborn child tax credit

Lawmakers were able to reduce taxes on Social Security income, military retirement and corporations, while expanding the state's property tax credit programs. They returned the cash reserve to a stronger position and left a $27 million cushion between estimated revenue and projected spending.

Stinner also noted that the Legislature had solidified the Health Care Cash Fund, set aside money to build a new prison or otherwise address prison overcrowding and increased payment rates for health and human services providers by 2%.

"It's something to be proud of," he said.

But Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha continued to reproach lawmakers for blocking a bill that would have provided family support services for up to 850 children with developmental disabilities.

Opponents had argued that the state could not afford the two-year, $11.5 million cost for the program. Cavanaugh questioned that conclusion given the state's sunny fiscal situation.

"When will we have enough money that we feel comfortable enough to support developmental disabilities?" she asked.