Nebraska state senators request Gov. Ricketts reinstate COVID dashboard

The senators contend that the current weekly report shared by the state lacks "crucial detailed information" such as county-by-county infection rates, COVID-19-related deaths, daily available hospital beds, respirators and overall staffed beds, according to the letter.

The senators noted that their request comes as schools are opening for the academic year and some businesses are weighing operational decisions, such as whether to bring employees back to the office.

"The Dashboard gives us real-time representation of data we need to make decisions about the pandemic and without it we do not have the information we need to act," the senators wrote.

When asked Wednesday about a response, Gov. Ricketts' spokesperson directed The World-Herald to the Department of Health and Human Services. The spokesperson did not immediately address a question about whether the governor will consider reinstating the dashboard.

Khalilah LeGrand, communications director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, shared a statement Wednesday that detailed the department's decision to discontinue the dashboard.

An analysis by the department's data strategy team in June "revealed a steady decline in daily user views and indicated low public interest in these data," LeGrand said.