Nebraska state senators request Gov. Ricketts reinstate COVID dashboard

In a letter sent to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, 11 state senators requested the reinstatement of the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
The state stopped publishing COVID-19 data to the online dashboard at the end of June.
The recent expiration of an executive order also prevents Nebraska’s health districts from publicly reporting COVID-19 statistics, such as case numbers and vaccinations, for counties with fewer than 20,000 people, according to a federal “safe harbor” standard, which the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is following now that the executive order has expired.
In their letter, Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh, Jen Day, Megan Hunt, John McCollister, Terrell McKinney, Carol Blood, Matt Hansen, John Cavanaugh, Patty Pansing Brooks, Tony Vargas and Adam Morfeld noted a rise in infections and hospitalizations.
"Businesses, organizations, and school districts are struggling to make informed decisions about how best to run their day-to-day activities, as well as make long-term plans based on existing incomplete data," the letter states.
The Department of Health and Human Services does produce a weekly report that provides some information about cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccines.
The senators contend that the current weekly report shared by the state lacks "crucial detailed information" such as county-by-county infection rates, COVID-19-related deaths, daily available hospital beds, respirators and overall staffed beds, according to the letter.
The senators noted that their request comes as schools are opening for the academic year and some businesses are weighing operational decisions, such as whether to bring employees back to the office.
"The Dashboard gives us real-time representation of data we need to make decisions about the pandemic and without it we do not have the information we need to act," the senators wrote.
When asked Wednesday about a response, Gov. Ricketts' spokesperson directed The World-Herald to the Department of Health and Human Services. The spokesperson did not immediately address a question about whether the governor will consider reinstating the dashboard.
Khalilah LeGrand, communications director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, shared a statement Wednesday that detailed the department's decision to discontinue the dashboard.
An analysis by the department's data strategy team in June "revealed a steady decline in daily user views and indicated low public interest in these data," LeGrand said.
"With the state of emergency ending and Nebraska’s return to normal, combined with the steady decline in public interest in the dashboard, there was no immediate need to continue updating this information," LeGrand said. "To ensure that Nebraskans have access to accurate counts, the state has decided to share de-identified data on its website. Due to lower case counts and hospitalization rates, reporting weekly, rather than daily, helps ensure that potentially identifiable information is protected."
In the department's weekly update released Wednesday, the state reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 7. Active hospitalizations were at 217, up 59 from the previous week.
