Nebraska state senators seek answers about potential unemployment fraud

LINCOLN — Two Sarpy County lawmakers are seeking answers about how much Nebraska has paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims since the COVID pandemic hit last year.

State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Jen Day of Omaha sent a letter to State Labor Commissioner John Albin on Wednesday asking for information about what they called an "apparent wave of fraudulent claims."

The two said they decided to act after Blood's office heard from hundreds of people across the state who had encountered problems with the unemployment system and after seeing reports about cybercrime gangs sharing "cheat sheets" about vulnerable states, including Nebraska.

They noted that, with tax time approaching, people have been receiving letters from the Internal Revenue Service and state agencies about benefits they allegedly received but never sought.

"As elected officials who are responsible for the tax dollars of our constituents and all Nebraskans, we first and foremost need to know that the department is doing everything it can to make sure that these types of fraudulent claims are no longer being paid out," they wrote.