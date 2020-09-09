Nebraska still only state holding out on federal food program but will pursue another, Ricketts says

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts remained adamant Wednesday about refusing emergency supplemental food aid, despite a letter from 20 state senators urging him to change his mind.

But the state is pursuing other federal food assistance aimed at families of children who are missing out on free or reduced-price lunches at school.

Nebraska is the only state not to continue the pandemic-driven emergency supplemental assistance beyond July. The program, authorized by a federal coronavirus relief bill, boosted Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps, to the maximum level for all recipients.

"We're going back to the program as it existed before the pandemic," Ricketts said. "We want people to get used to the idea that, hey, we're going back to a more normal life."

Nebraska accepted the aid for March through July.