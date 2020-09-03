Nebraska Supreme Court hears arguments on medical marijuana ballot initiative

LINCOLN — Nebraskans should learn within a week whether they will be able to vote on legalizing medical marijuana in the state.
Supporters and opponents on Thursday presented arguments to the Nebraska Supreme Court about whether a proposed constitutional amendment should be removed from the Nov. 3 ballot. The court must decide the case by Sept. 11 to meet the deadline for certifying the ballot.
Last week, Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced that, while “there are a number of problems” with the language submitted by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, the proposal met the legal requirements to be placed before voters.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner immediately challenged that decision. He filed a lawsuit claiming that the measure violates the Nebraska Constitution's requirement that ballot issues stick to a single subject. He also claimed that it would confuse voters and create doubt about what they had decided.
On Thursday, Wagner's attorney, Mark Fahleson of Lincoln, made those arguments to the state high court.
He said authorizing the use of marijuana as a treatment for serious medical conditions is a separate subject from giving legal immunity to private entities that produce and sell marijuana, which is also part of the proposed amendment. He said voters may favor one but not the other.
In addition, Fahleson argued that the proposal is vague and would confuse voters. For example, it requires that a doctor or nurse practitioner "recommend" use of medical marijuana but does not spell out what constitutes a recommendation. It also does not define the "serious medical conditions" for which medical marijuana could be used.
"There is serious doubt what the voters will have approved if they pass this," he said.
But attorney Jason Grams, representing State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, urged the court to decide for the 180,000-plus Nebraska voters who signed the petition to get the measure on the ballot.
"This court should zealously protect the power of the initiative," he said.
Grams argued that there is a "natural and necessary connection" among the provisions of the proposed constitutional amendment and that all of them are aimed at ensuring Nebraskans legal access to medical marijuana for serious medical conditions.
The measure allows private entities to grow, process, transport and sell marijuana but only to the extent needed by patients, he said. The legal immunity provision protects patients and their suppliers from laws that otherwise make marijuana illegal.
Grams disputed the idea that the proposal would confuse voters. He said that trying to spell out processes and definitions in more detail would put the measure in violation of the single subject requirement, calling it a "Catch-22."
If approved, the constitutional amendment would guarantee that people 18 and older could buy, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.” Those younger than 18 could use medical marijuana with a parent’s permission. A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would be required for both groups.
Currently, 33 states allow medical cannabis use, including some that have legalized it through constitutional amendments.
Nebraska allows the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, if they are derived from hemp, a cousin of marijuana. Such products have very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical compound that produces the marijuana high. Supporters say CBD and THC have differing medical benefits.
Although it is not yet clear whether the measure will be on the ballot, the national group Smart Approaches to Marijuana has begun running radio and television ads in opposition to medical marijuana.
