Nebraska Supreme Court hears arguments on medical marijuana ballot initiative

On Thursday, Wagner's attorney, Mark Fahleson of Lincoln, made those arguments to the state high court.

He said authorizing the use of marijuana as a treatment for serious medical conditions is a separate subject from giving legal immunity to private entities that produce and sell marijuana, which is also part of the proposed amendment. He said voters may favor one but not the other.

In addition, Fahleson argued that the proposal is vague and would confuse voters. For example, it requires that a doctor or nurse practitioner "recommend" use of medical marijuana but does not spell out what constitutes a recommendation. It also does not define the "serious medical conditions" for which medical marijuana could be used.

"There is serious doubt what the voters will have approved if they pass this," he said.

But attorney Jason Grams, representing State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, urged the court to decide for the 180,000-plus Nebraska voters who signed the petition to get the measure on the ballot.

"This court should zealously protect the power of the initiative," he said.