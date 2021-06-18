Nebraska Supreme Court rejects COVID related appeal of robbery, drug dealing conviction

But the Supreme Court rejected that argument, saying that while video testimony should be allowed only in rare instances — such as when a child victim would be traumatized by testifying in the presence of an alleged assailant — this was an instance when it was "clearly" appropriate to prevent those in the courtroom from exposure to a contagious virus.

In addition, the court ruled that Comacho's attorney had the ability to challenge the accuracy of the detective's translations, and that the jury could judge the credibility of the testimony, even though it was given via video.

"This was not testimony in which an assessment of credibility was as vital or as nuanced as it would be for testimony by the victim of the crime charged or by an eyewitness," stated the court's ruling, written by Supreme Court Judge Lindsey Miller-Lerman.

The court also rejected other arguments raised by Camacho, including that there was a lack of evidence to convict him.

