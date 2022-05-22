Nebraska Supreme Court rules in favor of meatpacking worker seeking unemployment

A former Omaha meatpacking plant employee, who was denied unemployment benefits after he was fired for refusing to perform the job duties of two people, will likely receive retroactive benefits thanks to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Ruling in the employee's favor, the court in an opinion published Friday also clarified what had only been implied in prior rulings: In a disputed claim for unemployment benefits where an employer says that an employee was fired for misconduct, the employer bears the burden of proving the misconduct.
The employee, Saied Badawi, worked as a meat cutter at the JBS Swift Beef plant in Omaha from January 2019 until May 2020. That's when a supervisor instructed him to fill in for a coworker who was out sick with COVID-19 — on top of doing his own job. When Badawi refused, he was suspended for one week.
When he returned to work after a second suspension, he was informed that he had been fired for insubordination. In turn, Badawi applied for unemployment benefits through the Nebraska Department of Labor.
People are also reading…
The department found that Badawi left his job voluntarily and without good reason, making him ineligible for unemployment benefits. He appealed the decision to the Nebraska Appeals Tribunal, an administrative body within the State Department of Labor.
At a hearing held by the tribunal, Badawi explained that he was aware of JBS policy that required employees to temporarily fill in for other positions if requested by the company. He said he understood the requirement, but it would have been impossible to do what he was asked. A JBS representative did not attend the hearing.
"It was like I’m asked to do two jobs, to work in this position and to go and work in other position," Badawi testified through an Arabic interpreter.
The tribunal found that Badawi had not left his job voluntarily, and instead disqualified him from unemployment benefits on the grounds that his refusal to work two jobs amounted to misconduct. He appealed the tribunal's decision in district court for Douglas County. The district court agreed with the tribunal, finding Badawi's argument that performing the two jobs at once would be impossible "unpersuasive."
On appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court, Badawi successfully argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim that he was fired for misconduct. The court found that there was no evidence to show that JBS policy required an employee to work the jobs of two people at the same time.
The court also contemplated whether the request from JBS was reasonable. In prior cases, the court has ruled that, in order to prove misconduct, an employer must show that the rule or policy broken by the employee is reasonable and serves the purpose of protecting business interests.
Because the transcript from the tribunal hearing was riddled with indiscernible statements (likely due to technological issues, as the hearing was held via teleconference), the court found that there wasn't enough evidence to determine if the request was reasonable.
Finding that JBS failed to meet its burden of proving misconduct, the court sent the case back to the appeals tribunal. It is likely that Badawi will be awarded retroactive unemployment benefits, albeit two years after he applied for them.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The death of a 57-year-old man found unresponsive after a fight Thursday morning is Lincoln's first recorded homicide of 2022.
A winning candidate in the May primary election was indicted Wednesday for wire and bank fraud after allegedly misusing $202,000 in government grants for a nonprofit Omaha training facility.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has formally requested the termination of a longtime southeast precinct captain who was put on leave in January.
Omaha police said a 57-year-old Omaha man died Tuesday after he was injured Sunday in a road rage incident.
A Hickman man is suing the Norris School District for $100 million claiming he missed his child's first grade school year because of the district's mask mandate and a no-trespass order.
Despite prayers, searches and an active investigation, La Vista authorities know no more about Ryan Larsen’s whereabouts than they did when he disappeared a year ago.
Medical marijuana backers are challenging the requirement that a petition collect a certain number of signatures from at least 38 Nebraska counties to make the ballot.
One person was killed and another was injured over the weekend in a crash near Wisner, and an Omaha man involved in the crash was arrested afterward.
A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.
"Despite legal protections, Nieveen, who suffers from mental illness, will lose her home of nearly 50 years based on today's ruling," Sandra Nieveen's attorney said.