Nebraska Supreme Court rules that election commissioners must be appointed, not elected

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld on Friday a more than century-old state law that requires the appointment — rather than the election — of election commissioners in the state's three largest counties.
The ruling resolves a dispute that had drawn in the state's top elected officials, and was spawned by a Nebraska Attorney General legal opinion in 2019 that questioned the constitutionality of appointing election commissioners and their deputies in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties.
The AG's opinion spawned a lawsuit to clarify the issue, and prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts to hold off on appointing a replacement for Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse, whose four-year term was about to expire.
The Supreme Court, in a 17-page decision written by Justice Jeffrey Funke, sided with a Lancaster County judge who ruled that the Attorney General's Office had "swept too broadly" in interpreting who qualified as a county officer — an elected position.
The court ruled that the Honest Election Law of 1913, which calls for the appointment of election commissioners and a deputy election commissioner in the largest counties, did not violate the Nebraska Constitution.
"We hold that the Legislature possesses the discretionary authority to create and define county offices, a power which includes the ability to define or identify who is a county officer," Funke wrote.
The AG's opinion was requested by State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln. He made the request after Civic Nebraska, a Lincoln-based group working to promote civic involvement, first raised the issue.
Civic Nebraska argued that electing all county election commissioners would make them more accountable to voters. Hansen introduced bills in the Legislature in 2020 and 2021 to require election of such officials, but the bills failed to advance.
Civic Nebraska, in a statement issued after Friday's ruling, said that the lawsuit was about clarifying state law, and that they are confident that county election commissioners, whether appointed or elected, will continue to "perform with excellence."
Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, also said the case was about settling a contested portion of state law.
"Although the Attorney General’s Office thought that the Supreme Court’s prior case law required election commissioners to be elected rather than appointed, the court has now weighed in, and we are pleased that the issue is settled,” she said.
The governor appoints election commissioners in all counties with more than 100,000 residents. Those election commissioners must then appoint a deputy of the opposite political party.
County election commissioners in the other 90 counties in the state are typically the county clerk, or someone in the clerk's office.
