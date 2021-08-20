Nebraska Supreme Court rules that election commissioners must be appointed, not elected

"We hold that the Legislature possesses the discretionary authority to create and define county offices, a power which includes the ability to define or identify who is a county officer," Funke wrote.

The AG's opinion was requested by State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln. He made the request after Civic Nebraska, a Lincoln-based group working to promote civic involvement, first raised the issue.

Civic Nebraska argued that electing all county election commissioners would make them more accountable to voters. Hansen introduced bills in the Legislature in 2020 and 2021 to require election of such officials, but the bills failed to advance.

Civic Nebraska, in a statement issued after Friday's ruling, said that the lawsuit was about clarifying state law, and that they are confident that county election commissioners, whether appointed or elected, will continue to "perform with excellence."

Suzanne Gage, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, also said the case was about settling a contested portion of state law.

"Although the Attorney General’s Office thought that the Supreme Court’s prior case law required election commissioners to be elected rather than appointed, the court has now weighed in, and we are pleased that the issue is settled,” she said.