Nebraska tax collections continue to roll in above projections

LINCOLN — Nebraska tax revenues continued flowing in at a higher-than-expected pace during the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The State Department of Revenue released a report Friday showing that the state netted $155.9 million more than predicted for July through September. The state netted $100.8 million more than predicted for September alone.

That's enough to wipe out a projected $101 million shortfall — and then some — for the two-year budget period that started July 1. The shortfall appeared after the amount needed for Nebraska's newest property tax relief program was factored into the state's financial status.