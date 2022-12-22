Nebraska tax commissioner will resign at end of the month

Nebraska Department of Revenue Commissioner Tony Fulton is resigning after nearly seven years in the role.
Fulton's last day will be Dec. 30, after which Glen White, deputy tax commissioner, will become interim commissioner, according to a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Fulton has led the Department of Revenue since January 2016. Prior to that, Fulton ran a small business and served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2007 to 2013.
“Tony has been an excellent leader and wonderful teammate as we’ve worked to grow Nebraska," Ricketts said in the release. "Under his leadership, the State has been able to amass a record $1.7 billion in its cash reserves while also delivering historic amounts of tax relief."
In the release, Fulton said he plans to go back to the private sector.
"I plan to return to my small business and become active again in the private sector - from which I've been absent too long," he said in the release. "Thank you to Governor Ricketts for having bestowed upon me the great honor of serving our fellow Nebraskans.”
White was appointed deputy tax commissioner and director of administrative services for the department in January 2017, according to the release. Before that, he served as director of compliance beginning in October 2008 and first joined the department in April 2001 as an attorney.
