Nebraska teachers union calls on Ricketts to close bars, mandate masks, limit gatherings

Union leaders surveyed 18,600 members at the end of October. Of the 6,500 educators who responded, 86% reported feeling overwhelmed, stressed, frustrated or worried teaching during the pandemic.

Some of those surveyed indicated they plan to leave teaching.

“The responses left little doubt that educators are at the breaking point,” said NSEA President Jenni Benson. “They are concerned that the needs of their students are not being met. They are worried about their health and safety and that of their students and families."

Union leaders, through the resolution, also are appealing to the Nebraska State Board of Education for action.

They want state board members to declare that schools should adopt the interventions and protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of Nebraska Medical Center until the risk of transmission is abated.

The board directed Benson to file a petition with the state board making that request.

The petition also will request that the board initiate studies of the virus's transmission in schools and "take remedial action as is necessary to enforce safety accreditation standards."