Nebraska to spend nearly $15 billion on state highways over next 20 years

Up to now, $1.8 billion has been spent on the state's expressway system expansion, according to a report shared Wednesday. Of the original system identified in 1988, six projects are under construction, three are in the design phase and two are in the planning phase.

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward pressed Selmer about expanding U.S. Highway 81 between York and Columbus. That's in the design phase and expected to be complete in 2035.

“I would hope that, with the money that’s coming in, we could make an attempt to move that up on the schedule,” Kolterman said.

Selmer said the time estimates for expressway projects were created before the federal legislation passed. He expects the federal money will allow the state to hold to the current schedule, he said, and the department is looking at ways to accelerate it.

Four of the lawmakers in attendance Wednesday — Sens. Curt Friesen of Henderson, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Dan Hughes of Venango and Mike Moser of Columbus — issued a statement Tuesday coming to the defense of Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, who dismissed the need for the federal infrastructure bill at a debate over the weekend.