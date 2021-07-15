Nebraska took in almost $6 billion in tax revenue last fiscal year, a big increase

“Nebraskans weathered the pandemic with grit and determination,” he said in a statement. “Our economy has powered through the uncertainty of the last year, and that is resulting in significant growth in state revenues. Thanks to (Legislative Bill) 1107, which I signed into law last year, higher state revenues have created record property tax relief for our farmers, ranchers, homeowners and small businesses."

LB 1107 determines the amount of income tax credits for property taxpayers based on the growth of state tax revenue. The credit total remains flat when revenue grows at 3.5% or less. Half of the increase above 3.5% will go into the state's cash reserve.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, warned that one-time factors, not ongoing economic growth, accounted for much of the jump in revenue.

"I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth, but I'm sounding a cautionary note," he said.

Stinner estimated that about half of the increase could be traced to federal coronavirus relief funds. Stimulus payments to families, for example, helped boost sales tax collections. In addition, moving the income tax deadline to July accounted for $280 million being collected in fiscal year 2020-21 instead of the previous year.