Nebraska unemployment website down for update

The website Nebraskans use to file for unemployment benefits will be unavailable through early next week while it undergoes upgrades.

The "NEworks" site went offline Monday at 7 p.m., according to the State Department of Labor. The updates are scheduled to be finished by Tuesday.

The upgrades will streamline services for employers, according to department spokesperson Grace Johnson. Functions are currently split between two websites.

The upgrades are happening within the shortest possible time period, Johnson said, and the department timed it so people won't be locked out of filing for a full week.

Weekly claims certify eligibility for the prior week, so people had Sunday and Monday until 7 p.m. to certify their eligibility for last week. Johnson said the department sent notifications prior to the shutdown so people would be aware of the days they could file.

If a person missed the Sunday-Monday window, they can file for both last week and this week when the site is back online. That would result in a person receiving payment for both weeks at the same time.