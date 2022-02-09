Nebraska vaccine mandate exemption bill advances despite complaints it does too much, too little

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow employees to claim health or religious exemptions from employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines.

An amended version of Legislative Bill 906, introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, cleared the first of three rounds of debate on a 33-0 vote.

Hansen said he introduced the measure out of concern about Nebraskans being force to choose between their jobs and the COVID-19 vaccine. He said individuals have the right to make decisions that affect their future and employers should recognize that right.

He said he worked with a number of interested parties, including business and health care groups, to find a compromise. He settled on a version that mirrors federal guidelines for vaccine exemptions.

"We had to run a very fine line to make this work for all," Hansen said.

However, some senators raised concerns that the bill didn't go far enough to protect employees who object to COVID vaccinations, while others said it went too far in catering to such employees.