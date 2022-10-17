Nebraska voter ID ballot measure would be among nation's toughest

LINCOLN — Nebraska would have some of the strictest voter identification requirements in the nation if voters approve Initiative 432 next month.

The proposed constitutional amendment would require voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” If the measure passed, state lawmakers would determine many of the details, such as what counts as a valid ID.

But the amendment would apply to mail-in ballots, as well as those cast in person, and it does not provide for exceptions. That would put Nebraska in a minority among the 35 states that require voters to present some type of ID for voting.

Of those voter ID states, only 18 request or require a photo ID, according to a tally by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Twelve of them allow alternatives for at least some people who lack a photo ID.

The strictest six allow people to vote only if they present an acceptable photo ID either at the polls or within a few days of the election. And only three of the six require photo IDs for mail-in ballots, also known as early, advance or absentee ballots. All three have narrow exceptions.

“Nebraska would become one of the most narrow and restrictive states in the nation in terms of the kind of ID that would allow you to vote,” said Mike Forsythe with Civic Nebraska, an organization opposing Initiative 432. “For thousands of Nebraska voters, voter ID would be a hindrance and impediment to freely cast a ballot.”

But supporters of the initiative describe it as a “very simple” measure to increase election integrity and boost Nebraskans’ confidence in state elections. They say concerns about ID requirements preventing people from voting are overblown.

“It provides an additional layer of security for our voting processes,” said Bob Evnen, Nebraska secretary of state and a proponent of voter ID. “No one will be foreclosed from voting because of this requirement. I don’t think that it’s going to impede voting in any way.”

Evnen, whose office oversees elections, acknowledged that Nebraska has not had a problem with voter fraud generally, let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they can vote — the type of fraud that would be prevented with voter ID.

Nor have there been more than a handful of such cases in any election nationally.

The Heritage Foundation offers examples of some, including a Texas case in which a woman worried her husband would not make it to the polls so she had her teenage son vote for him. The impersonation was discovered when the husband came to cast his ballot later in the day.

In a Pennsylvania case, a man voted first as himself, then showed up later at the same polling place disguised with a hat and sunglasses and voted again after signing in as his son. The fraud was discovered and he was charged criminally when one of the poll workers recognized him.

But Doug Kagan of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom said he sees voter ID as a preventive measure. He said impersonation fraud could occur, even if it has not happened before in Nebraska, and would be unlikely to involve more than a few votes if it did occur.

“We don’t want any vote fraud, even if it is miniscule,” he said, noting that people have to show ID for a number of ordinary activities, such as buying alcohol, going to the doctor or boarding an airplane.

Evnen said he also supports voter ID as a way to stave off potential problems. He said requiring ID would assure Nebraskans that their elections are safe and secure at a time when many are raising doubts about the integrity of elections.

Opponents argue that Nebraska elections are a model of integrity and efficiency already, and that having voter ID requirements in place has not quelled questions about election processes in states such as Georgia and Wisconsin.

They also say voter ID requirements carry too high a price for addressing a nonexistent problem. Courts have ruled that people cannot be required to pay for their right to vote, which includes paying for an ID in order to vote. Thus, to pass constitutional muster, Nebraska would have to provide free IDs to people who have none.

Evnen said research by his staff found that 98% of Nebraskans eligible to vote already have a driver’s license or state ID card. That leaves about 25,000 people who might need a free ID card for voting.

He guessed the cost of providing them IDs might be about $100,000 a year, a figure he called “manageable.”

Nebraskans for Free and Fair Elections, an opposition coalition, said the fiscal note for a 2018 legislative proposal put the cost of free voter IDs at about $750,000 annually, with initial setup costs around $2.2 million. The estimate included $300,000 a year to educate voters about the new requirements.

“That’s money that could otherwise go to highways, state parks, infrastructure or tax relief,” Forsythe said.

Cost isn’t the only obstacle for people without state IDs, said Preston Love Jr., with Black Votes Matter. There are also the difficulties of getting to a Department of Motor Vehicles office and collecting the documents needed to get an ID, such as birth certificates.

He contended that voter ID requirements are aimed at discouraging minority, young and low-income Nebraskans, who are less likely to have the required types of identification, from voting. He noted that voter ID proposals didn’t catch fire until after a strong Black voter turnout helped elect former President Barack Omaha in 2008.

“Voter restrictions are about groups that do not want to give up power,” Love said.

But Evnen said voter ID requirements are popular among members of all political parties. He said he has looked into whether the requirements suppress voter turnout and has not seen evidence that it does.

Research on the issue has shown mixed results, according to an overview by the MIT Election Data and Science Lab.

A large study published last year by Enrico Cantoni and Vincent Pons found that voter ID laws had no impact on voter registration and turnout for any group. They concluded that voter mobilization efforts appeared to have counteracted what modest impact the requirements might have had.

But the pair also found that the laws made no difference in preventing actual fraud or in countering voters’ perceptions of election fraud.

State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who led the petition drive to get Initiative 432 on the ballot, said she has confidence that any obstacles can be worked out and supports Nebraska spending the money necessary to carry out the initiative.

“What’s the cost of not implementing this?” she asked. “It is something that is long overdue in Nebraska.”

She declined to speculate on how IDs would be provided to those lacking them or how ID requirements could be met for mail-in ballots, saying those issues can be worked out by the Legislature and Secretary of State’s Office, drawing on the experience of other states.

Most other states do not require ID for mail-in ballots. Many, like Nebraska, require voters to sign an oath on the ballot return envelope. Some require witnesses or notaries along with the signature.

A few require voters to include their driver’s license or state ID card numbers when requesting or returning a mail-in ballot. Others require a copy of an acceptable photo ID be sent with the application or ballot. Kansas requires state and local government offices to let voters use their copiers for free to make the necessary copies.

In Nebraska, voters have until Oct. 21 to register by mail or online for the Nov. 8 election. Voters can continue to register in person at their local election offices until Oct. 28.