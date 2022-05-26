Nebraska Voter ID petition circulators alleged to be misrepresenting selves as state workers

LINCOLN — The young man who asked State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue for her signature on a voter identification petition this week obviously didn't know who he was approaching.

Blood, a six-year state lawmaker and the Democratic candidate for governor, immediately challenged the man when he said he was "with the state of Nebraska."

She confronted a second circulator later, a woman who was collecting signatures in the same commercial parking lot near 72nd and Pacific Streets and made the same claim about working for the state.

State employees are not allowed to circulate petitions or otherwise engage in political activities while on the clock.

"All I can say is, we had a chat," Blood tweeted afterward.

She's among Omaha-area residents in recent days who have reported encounters with people circulating voter ID petitions who allegedly misrepresented themselves as working for state government or who have not accurately described the purpose of the petition.

Former Sen. Shelley Kiel said two circulators came separately to her home in the Dundee area of Omaha. Both claimed to work for the state — one specifically said she worked for the Secretary of State's Office. Both repeated their claims when Kiel questioned them.

"This is not something they come up with on their own," Kiel said. "They clearly were told to say something like that."

But Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who is leading the Citizens for Voter ID petition drive, said the reports were very isolated and not representative of the hundreds of voter ID petition circulators working across the state.

"We take these isolated, alleged incidents very seriously," she said, adding that petition organizers are investigating the reports and, if found true, she said there will be consequences "up to and including termination."

Citizens for Voter ID hired Vanguard Field Strategies, a GOP firm based in Austin, Texas, to bring in paid circulators and manage the signature-gathering effort, although Slama said the drive also has volunteers collecting signatures.

Vanguard also managed the signature gathering for James Craig, a former Detroit police chief who had been viewed as a front-runner in Michigan's GOP gubernatorial primary election, according to reporting by The New York Times.

His spot on the ballot is in jeopardy after the state election bureau concluded this week that thousands of his petition signatures were fraudulent. More than half of the 21,305 signatures submitted by his campaign were rejected, leaving him well short of the number needed.

Slama said she was unfamiliar with the Michigan situation and believes the voter ID circulators are overwhelmingly doing outstanding jobs, including reading the object statement to would-be signers as required by law. She said signature-gathering is ahead of schedule.

Citizens for Voter ID seeks to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that, if passed, would require people to present valid photo identification before they can vote. The drive must collect valid signatures from 10% of registered voters, or about 124,000 people, by July 7 to qualify.

All but $1,000 of the $377,000 raised for the petition effort so far was donated by Marlene Ricketts, mother of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission show that the drive had $36,947 left as of the end of April. However, Slama said she expects the "grassroots support" will continue.

John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, said an opposition group called Nebraskans for Free and Fair Elections is collecting reports of misrepresentation, fraud and other improprieties by the voter ID petition drive. He said those reports could be used in a lawsuit targeting the voter ID proposal if it qualifies for the ballot.

He said the group also is trying to discourage people from signing the petition and spreading the word that people can have their names removed from a petition by filling out a form available at county and state election offices.

