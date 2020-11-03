Nebraska voters saddle up a winner in allowing casino games at racetracks

After at least four unsuccessful attempts at convincing voters to expand gambling in Nebraska in the past, pro-casino forces finally saddled up a winner on Tuesday.

By a healthy margin, voters approved a trio of ballot initiatives aimed at allowing casino gambling at six licensed horse racetracks across the state and devoting some of the proceeds to property tax relief.

“It was time,” said Lynne McNally, executive vice president with the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. “I think people want to keep the money here, but they want it limited, at only six locations, not on every street corner like in South Dakota.”

The victory culminated an expensive campaign to get the issues on the ballot, to ward off legal challenges and to woo voters. The campaign generated more than $7 million in spending by pro- and anti-gambling forces on advertisements, lawyers and petition circulators.

Most of the financial backing for the successful initiatives came from Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development wing of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the owner of the Atokad racetrack in South Sioux City.