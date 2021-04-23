Nebraska will not join others in calling for convention of states to amend US Constitution

LINCOLN — Efforts to call for a convention of states to rein in the federal government fell two votes short in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday.

State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings failed to win the 25 votes needed to pull his Legislative Resolution 14 out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee for debate by the full Legislature. The eight-member committee is deadlocked on the measure.

The resolution would add Nebraska to a list of 15 states already calling for a convention of states as described in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution.

Article 5 provides for such conventions as one way to propose amendments. The article requires that at least two-thirds of the states, or 34, apply to Congress for such a convention to be called.

The other method, and the only one to be used so far, is for Congress to put forth proposed amendments. Whichever way they are proposed, amendments must be ratified by 38 states to take effect.