Nebraska won't get more Pfizer vaccine next week; some front-line workers will have to wait

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that Nebraska will not get its second week’s supply of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.
That means the state will get about 82,000 vaccine doses this month instead of the expected 104,000 doses, he said.
Ricketts said the change means the state will have to be flexible in its vaccination effort. The lower total will not be enough for all the front-line health care workers who are at the head of the line for immunizations.
“You lay out a plan and things are going to change,” the governor said at a press briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response. “We’re hopeful that Pfizer will be able to work this out and start providing it.”
Nebraska got its first shipments of vaccine on Monday and the first shots were given later that day. A total of 1,746 Nebraskans had been vaccinated as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, with 13 hospitals administering shots, Ricketts reported.
Officials said Nebraska is expected to receive 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. The vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, just won federal Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization last week.
"We hope these vaccines are a bright light at the end of a dark tunnel," said Angie Ling, an incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
But she joined the governor in urging Nebraskans to remain vigilant and continue taking precautions to avoid the spread of the virus. Vaccinations are not expected to be available to the general public until next spring, and it will take time to get large numbers immunized.
“It’s critical we not give up before we cross the finish line,” Ling said.
Although the state will not get the 19,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected next week, Ricketts said there remains reason for optimism.
A second vaccine, produced by Moderna, is expected to be approved later this week. If so, Nebraska is slated to get 32,400 doses of the vaccine next week. Other vaccines are in the pipeline and likely to get approval early next year.
Ling said the Moderna vaccine will go to 112 hospitals, federally qualified health clinics and local health departments across the state. That vaccine does not require the ultra-cold storage that is needed for the Pfizer version.
Front-line health care workers and emergency medical services workers are slated to get vaccines first. The 50,000-some staff and residents at long-term care facilities will be the next in line, but Ricketts said the state needs to wait until there is enough vaccine for them.
Ricketts said people in the priority groups do not have to get the vaccine, but there will be no guarantee of early vaccine availability for those who decline now.
He said the second wave of vaccinations could start in January. Those will go to key groups, such as first responders, teachers, corrections workers, food and agriculture workers, and transportation and utility workers.
To help plan for that second wave, Ricketts said he’s called up 17 members of the Nebraska National Guard. They will be contacting employers to find out how many people there are in the targeted groups.
Ricketts repeated Wednesday that he'll wait to get a shot when they are available for the general population, noting that he is not in a high-risk group.
In other topics:
Contract tracing. Ricketts said the state has eliminated the contact tracing backlog that built up in November when HHS officials did not ramp up the numbers of contact tracers as fast as the COVID-19 cases were increasing.
The governor said the state now has the equivalent of 1,500 full-time employees working to call people who test positive and then reach out to those they might have exposed, a job he has called the “blocking and tackling” of public health.
Blood donations. Weysun Dun, with the American Red Cross, joined the governor to make an appeal for blood donations. Dun said donations always slow down over the holidays. The pandemic has made the situation more difficult because it forced the cancellation of 1,324 blood drives this year.
Photos: The scene as COVID-19 vaccinations begin in the US
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.