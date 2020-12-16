Nebraska won't get more Pfizer vaccine next week; some front-line workers will have to wait

But she joined the governor in urging Nebraskans to remain vigilant and continue taking precautions to avoid the spread of the virus. Vaccinations are not expected to be available to the general public until next spring, and it will take time to get large numbers immunized.

“It’s critical we not give up before we cross the finish line,” Ling said.

Although the state will not get the 19,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected next week, Ricketts said there remains reason for optimism.

A second vaccine, produced by Moderna, is expected to be approved later this week. If so, Nebraska is slated to get 32,400 doses of the vaccine next week. Other vaccines are in the pipeline and likely to get approval early next year.

Ling said the Moderna vaccine will go to 112 hospitals, federally qualified health clinics and local health departments across the state. That vaccine does not require the ultra-cold storage that is needed for the Pfizer version.

Front-line health care workers and emergency medical services workers are slated to get vaccines first. The 50,000-some staff and residents at long-term care facilities will be the next in line, but Ricketts said the state needs to wait until there is enough vaccine for them.