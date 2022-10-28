 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraskan congressional members voice support, prayers for Paul Pelosi after attack

  • 0

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was severely beaten by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home, and he's being treated by doctors for injuries, according to people familiar with the matter. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries in the attack, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe into the attack. Pelosi was "violently assaulted" but was expected to make a full recovery, Nancy Pelosi's spokesman said. Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo said Capitol Police are working with San Fransico Police to figure out the motive behind the attack. "It's not clear exactly why this person broke into the House or attacked Paul Pelosi. We do know that a suspect has been taken into custody. That suspect is in the custody of the San Francisco Police Department," Balsamo said. Nancy Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said the assailant was in custody and the motivation for the attack was under investigation. "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement. While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the attack raises additional questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the violent Capitol insurrection. Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more protection as people have showed up at their homes and as members have received an increasing amount of threatening communications.

Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation expressed sympathy and shock Friday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was assaulted in their San Francisco home.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked around 2:30 a.m. Friday as an intruder searched for his wife, yelling: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police arrived on the scene and arrested the 42-year-old suspect. Paul Pelosi was transported to a hospital where he is expected to recover. The speaker, a leader in the Democratic Party, was in Washington at the time of the attack.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon was the first of Nebraska's five congressional members — all Republicans — to publicly respond to the attacks Friday.

"We pray for a speedy recovery for Mr. Pelosi, and want the violent criminal held accountable and put behind bars," Bacon wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Mike Flood shared similar sentiments in a tweet Friday afternoon. Flood has represented the 1st District, which covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties, since July.

People are also reading…

"Mandi and I are keeping Paul in our prayers — hoping for a swift recovery," Flood said.

In a statement, Rep. Adrian Smith said he was "troubled by the reports of the violent assault on Paul Pelosi."

“I am keeping him and his family in my prayers," said Smith, who represents all of western and central Nebraska.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer took to Twitter Friday afternoon to condemn the violence.

"Deeply troubled to hear of the attack against Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul," she said in a tweet. "Violence of any kind is unacceptable and should be condemned. Bruce and I are sending our prayers for Paul's speedy recovery."

Sen. Ben Sasse warned Americans against the dangers of anger and conspiracy theories.

The suspect arrested at Pelosi's home appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.

“Melissa and I are praying for the Pelosi family," Sasse said in a statement. "As we wait to hear more, every single American needs to be lowering the temperature. This is increasingly obvious: Disturbed individuals easily succumb to conspiracy theories and rage — the consequences are bloody and un-American.”

Pelosi is often a target in Republican political attack ads.

On Friday morning the National Republican Congressional Committee sent out a text linking Pelosi and State Sen. Tony Vargas under the label “extreme libels” along with a criticism of their records on taxes. Vargas is challenging Bacon to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District, which includes Omaha.

Meg Mandy, Vargas’ campaign manager, questioned the timing of the text on Twitter given the attack on Pelosi’s husband.

A source familiar with the text said it was prescheduled to be sent Friday morning.

Asked about the text, Bacon said in a statement that he condemns “all political violence, regardless of party.”

“We campaign giving our 100% effort but after the election we shake hands and work for our country,” Bacon said. “Civility and respect are needed for both sides to find consensus areas so we can make progress as a nation.”

World-Herald staff writer Emily Nitcher contributed to this report, which includes material from the Associated Press.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine says they have destroyed hundreds of Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert