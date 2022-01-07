Nebraskans could request moral exemption to vaccine mandates under new bill

Racetrack casinos. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion is looking to put in place new requirements for racetrack casinos with LB 876. If it were to pass, racetracks would have to host at least five live race days a year by 2026, and there would have to be 50 miles between existing racetracks and new racetrack casinos, with some exceptions for existing tracks in specific counties. The bill also includes provisions related to "self-excluded" people, who could agree not to be eligible to collect winnings or recover losses from gaming activity at a racetrack. In a statement, Briese said, "Nebraskans voted to allow gaming in our state, and we want to make sure the right guidelines are in place for this industry to grow appropriately here.”