Nebraskans could request moral exemption to vaccine mandates under new bill

Nebraska lawmakers will consider letting employees across the state refuse vaccinations because of a "strong moral, ethical, or philosophical belief or conviction," under a bill introduced Friday.
Vaccine and testing requirements have become a hot-button political issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since President Joe Biden issued a series of federal mandates. The mandates face ongoing court challenges. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has signed onto multiple lawsuits challenging the federal requirements, and Gov. Pete Ricketts has consistently voiced his opposition to such requirements, while simultaneously encouraging Nebraskans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Vaccines have proven effective at preventing the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, and Nebraska is currently experiencing a surge in cases due to the omicron variant.
Sen. Ben Hansen introduced the vaccine exemption bill, Legislative Bill 906, and 10 co-sponsors have joined him so far.
“I never thought we’d ever have to have something like this,” he said.
Hansen said that he’s been inundated with communications from employees and employers concerned about requirements and that he’s concerned about the impact on individuals as well as the economy.
The bill would require the State Department of Health and Human Services to create a form for people to claim the exemption and post it on its website. Employers would have to honor the exemption, but they could still require the employee to be periodically tested for an illness (at the employer's expense) and use personal protective equipment (which the employer would have to provide).
The bill would apply to employers with at least 20 employees, the state, government agencies, political subdivisions, and any employer whose business receives funding through the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority Act. But it wouldn't apply to the federal government, tax-exempt private membership clubs or Indian tribes.
The effort is much narrower than a bill Hansen introduced last year, LB 643, which looked to broadly give every individual, parent and business in the state the right to decline a mandatory vaccination directive issued by the state government without facing penalties.
Hansen said he has shifted his focus to the new bill. He had foreshadowed the more specific bill and said it would be aimed at protecting employees while making sure not to encroach on employers.
Hansen and Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood led a push to convene the Legislature for a special session last year to consider banning vaccine mandates but fell five senators short of the support they needed.
Other bills introduced Friday include:
School funding. Sens. Lynne Walz of Fremont and Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduced a bill each, LB 890 and LB 891, aimed at revamping how schools are funded. In a press release, they called the bills a "power package" that offers "a transformational vision for education funding." Their goal: to offer property tax relief while fully, sustainably and equitably funding schools. Walz chairs the Education Committee, and Lindstrom is the vice chair of the Revenue Committee.
Tampon tax. Sen. Terrell McKinney introduced LB 881, which would exempt menstrual hygiene products, such as tampons, panty liners and menstrual cups, from sales and use tax. States across the country have considered similar legislation in recent years. The Legislature has considered such an exemption in the past but hasn't approved it. Advocates for eliminating the tax often frame it as discriminatory. McKinney's bill also requires detention facilities to supply female inmates with feminine hygiene products for free.
Racetrack casinos. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion is looking to put in place new requirements for racetrack casinos with LB 876. If it were to pass, racetracks would have to host at least five live race days a year by 2026, and there would have to be 50 miles between existing racetracks and new racetrack casinos, with some exceptions for existing tracks in specific counties. The bill also includes provisions related to "self-excluded" people, who could agree not to be eligible to collect winnings or recover losses from gaming activity at a racetrack. In a statement, Briese said, "Nebraskans voted to allow gaming in our state, and we want to make sure the right guidelines are in place for this industry to grow appropriately here.”
Implicit bias training. LB 885 from Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha would require people renewing licenses to practice medicine, surgery, dentistry, chiropractic, nursing, massage therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and several other professions to complete annual implicit bias training — an approved program "designed to expose unconscious prejudices or partialities, to provide tools to adjust automatic patterns of thinking, to eliminate discriminatory behaviors, and to create awareness of implicit bias."