Nebraskans for Peace to commemorate life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was more than just a powerful liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, she was a personal source of inspiration and empowerment, say those gathered to honor her Sunday at the Nebraska Capitol.

The memorial, organized by Nebraskans for Peace, drew a crowd of 50 to 100 people. Speakers commemorated Ginsburg’s life and dedication to progressive causes while also calling for action to preserve her legacy.

Ginsburg’s fight for equality affected the daily lives of many Americans, particularly women, said Maggie Ballard of Nebraskans for Peace.

“The things she has done for women are the things she has done for this country,” she said.

“When life improves for one of us, life improves for all of us.”

The event was designed to allow Ginsburg’s admirers to mourn, Ballard said, and to remember her as a source of hope.

“With everything going on this year in 2020,” she said, “RBG’s death was the death of a legacy, and for a lot of people it was the death of some hope that we have in this world.”