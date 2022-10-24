Nebraskans have 5 days left to register to vote in November election

A candidate guide for the 2022 gubernatorial election.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching.
Nebraskans hoping to vote in the upcoming election now must register in person. The deadline to register online was last Friday, meaning any online voter registrations received at this point will not be effective for the 2022 general election. That also applies to mail-in registrations — any mail-in registrations postmarked after Oct. 21 will not be eligible to vote this fall.
Eligible voters have until 6 p.m. Friday to register in person at their county election office. Nebraskans can check their voter registration status and get the location of their polling place by contacting their county election office or by going online to
www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/.
The phone number for the
Douglas County Election Commission office, located at 12220 W. Center Road in Omaha, is 402-444-8683.
The phone number for the
Sarpy County Election Commission office, located in Suite #1 at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion, is 402-593-2167.
Friday also is the deadline for voters to request that an early voting ballot be mailed to them. Applications for a mail-in ballot must be received by the county election office by 6 p.m. Friday.
Voters in Douglas County can find that application at
www.votedouglascounty.com/early_voting.aspx.
For voters in Sarpy County, that form is available at
bit.ly/SarpyApp.
Mail-in ballots must be returned to the county election official by the time polls close on Election Day. In Douglas and Sarpy Counties, voters who don’t want to return their early ballot via mail can use a secure drop box. Douglas County operates 13 drop boxes (locations can be found online at
bit.ly/DouglasDropBox) and Sarpy County operates six drop boxes (locations at bit.ly/SarpyDropBox).
Early voting is underway, and registered voters can cast their ballot at their county election office during regular business hours before Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls will be open that day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time.
Voters who lose or never receive their early ballot can cast a provisional ballot on Election Day at their polling place. That ballot will be counted once officials confirm that no other ballots have been cast for you.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2022
Marian's Maddia Groff (3) celebrates scoring the winning run during the Class A State Softball Championship game against Gretna on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A sculpture and amphitheater of the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall is visible through the partially demolished W. Dale Clark Library, located, 215 S 15th St, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury reacts after conceding a point during his championship match against Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson returns the ball during his championship match against Kearney Asher Saulsbury at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Millard South’s Grant Renken (left) tries to catch a pass while pressured by Omaha Westside’s Nick Anglim (center) and Teddy Rezac during overtime in their game at Westside High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Breyan Lovejoy (left) and Kaleb Sheridan sing and drum with other members of the White Eagle Club during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kane Sheridan, of the White Eagle Club Dancers, dances during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Members of the White Eagle Club Dancers perform during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad dives for the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marion Burse sings along to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERAL
Sarah Walker, Creighton University Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, speaks during Friday's ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Owner Angie Norman in the garden at Dahlia House, her Airbnb in Benson. “It’s like you are watching a show,” Norman said. “It’s just full of life.”
EILEEN T. MESLAR photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery watches his team practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Ice coats blades of grass at Memorial Park early Tuesday morning as Omaha set a new record low of 19 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cameron Bothwell (99) smiles with teammates after his game-winning field goal in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee. The coffee shop in a former corn crib is getting a lot of traction on social media.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Work continues on Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing, with the skate ribbon visible on the bottom right, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.