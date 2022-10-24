 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraskans have 5 days left to register to vote in November election

A candidate guide for the 2022 gubernatorial election.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching.

Nebraskans hoping to vote in the upcoming election now must register in person. The deadline to register online was last Friday, meaning any online voter registrations received at this point will not be effective for the 2022 general election. That also applies to mail-in registrations — any mail-in registrations postmarked after Oct. 21 will not be eligible to vote this fall.

Eligible voters have until 6 p.m. Friday to register in person at their county election office. Nebraskans can check their voter registration status and get the location of their polling place by contacting their county election office or by going online to www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/.

The phone number for the Douglas County Election Commission office, located at 12220 W. Center Road in Omaha, is 402-444-8683.

The phone number for the Sarpy County Election Commission office, located in Suite #1 at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion, is 402-593-2167.

Friday also is the deadline for voters to request that an early voting ballot be mailed to them. Applications for a mail-in ballot must be received by the county election office by 6 p.m. Friday.

Voters in Douglas County can find that application at www.votedouglascounty.com/early_voting.aspx.

For voters in Sarpy County, that form is available at bit.ly/SarpyApp.

Mail-in ballots must be returned to the county election official by the time polls close on Election Day. In Douglas and Sarpy Counties, voters who don’t want to return their early ballot via mail can use a secure drop box. Douglas County operates 13 drop boxes (locations can be found online at bit.ly/DouglasDropBox) and Sarpy County operates six drop boxes (locations at bit.ly/SarpyDropBox).

Early voting is underway, and registered voters can cast their ballot at their county election office during regular business hours before Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls will be open that day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time.

Voters who lose or never receive their early ballot can cast a provisional ballot on Election Day at their polling place. That ballot will be counted once officials confirm that no other ballots have been cast for you.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

