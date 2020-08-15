Nebraskans have plenty of options if they're worried about postal delays, secretary of state says

WASHINGTON — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has some straightforward advice for anyone worried that Postal Service delays will affect delivery of their mail-in ballot.

“No one can guarantee the performance of the Postal Service,” Evnen told The World-Herald. “If people are seeing reports that are concerning to them, then they ought to be planning to ask for their ballots early and they ought to be considering alternate means of getting their ballots delivered in — or just going to the polls.”

Even if they voted by mail in the primary, voters need to request another mail-in ballot for the general election.

And those ballots will be counted in Nebraska only if they are received by close of polls on Nov. 3 — postmarks are irrelevant.

In Iowa, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the Monday before Election Day and received no later than noon on the Monday following the election.

To be confident that a ballot is counted, Nebraskans can always deposit them at secure drop boxes in each county, Evnen said.

Reports of slower mail delivery have spread as new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump ally, implements an overhaul he says will ultimately improve the service.