Nebraskans have plenty of options if they're worried about postal delays, secretary of state says

WASHINGTON — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen has some straightforward advice for anyone worried that Postal Service delays will affect delivery of their mail-in ballot.
“No one can guarantee the performance of the Postal Service,” Evnen told The World-Herald. “If people are seeing reports that are concerning to them, then they ought to be planning to ask for their ballots early and they ought to be considering alternate means of getting their ballots delivered in — or just going to the polls.”
Even if they voted by mail in the primary, voters need to request another mail-in ballot for the general election.
And those ballots will be counted in Nebraska only if they are received by close of polls on Nov. 3 — postmarks are irrelevant.
In Iowa, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the Monday before Election Day and received no later than noon on the Monday following the election.
To be confident that a ballot is counted, Nebraskans can always deposit them at secure drop boxes in each county, Evnen said.
Reports of slower mail delivery have spread as new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump ally, implements an overhaul he says will ultimately improve the service.
But cutting overtime, eliminating extra trips to ensure on-time delivery and removing machines that can process high volumes of mail — it all seems to be slowing delivery for now and could mean that ballots sent late in the cycle don’t arrive on time.
The Washington Post reported Friday that the Postal Service had sent letters to almost all states — including Nebraska and Iowa — warning that it can’t guarantee that all ballots will arrive in time.
Democrats have suggested that what’s really happening is that the Trump administration is actively attempting to hamper voting by mail even as many Americans are wary of going to the polls during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open,” former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter. “They can’t be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
Trump has talked openly about resisting additional Postal Service funding and said blocking it will hinder the ability of states to do mail-in ballots. Contrary to many experts, Trump says such ballots are ripe for fraud, though he requested a mail-in ballot for Tuesday’s Florida primary.
Kimberly Karol, president of the Iowa postal workers union, said it’s disappointing to see how ongoing changes to the service are causing delivery delays.
“We are beginning to see the results back the mail up,” Karol said. “It’s not going to break the service, but it’s just going to slow the service down.”
Karol noted that relaxing delivery standards and closing post offices with low retail volume have been discussed for years. But those kinds of overt steps require public notification and comment.
She worries the current changes could have a similar effect but are being done without community input. And she wants voters to know — get those ballots in with plenty of time to spare.
“We have the infrastructure and we have been handling election mail for hundreds of years and that’s not going away,” Karol said. “It’s just a matter of making sure that we communicate and let everyone know that this is a year where you really want to make sure you put your ballots in the mail early.”
Across the Missouri River, David Black is retired but still serves as president of the Nebraska Postal Workers Union.
Black expressed confidence that ballots will be delivered appropriately and securely. But he also said there’s a clear desire in some quarters to privatize the Postal Service, which he said would hurt rural areas.
“Nobody in western Nebraska wants to pay UPS $20 to get a package of their medicine, and that’s what it’s going to cost them,” Black said.
Post office delays could become an issue in down-ballot races.
Omaha congressional candidate Kara Eastman, a Democrat, said in a press release that Trump is out to sabotage the Postal Service and rig the election.
Eastman is running against incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
“This attack on the USPS is an attack on American service and values,” Eastman said. “It’s time for Bacon to stand up to his party and stop these attacks on one of our most basic and fundamental institutions.”
Bacon noted that he’s a member of a House caucus that supports the Postal Service and that he signed a letter earlier this year urging top Republicans and the administration to support $25 billion in funding to cover pandemic-related shortfalls at the service.
“I think it’s important for commerce and for the well-being of our country to have a good post office,” Bacon said.
Bacon said Trump should not have put the Postal Service in the middle of the discussion about voting by mail but also said that he agrees that some states do a poor job with mail-in ballots.
Bacon pointed to New York, where a surge of mail-in ballots this summer resulted in a congressional primary race with no outcome for weeks.
“When you go four weeks after an election and there’s still ballots coming in, there’s something wrong with that,” Bacon said.
Evnen said his elections division has been in close contact with local and regional post office representatives. Asked about reports that states might get charged more for mailing ballots this fall, Evnen said he doesn’t anticipate rate hikes but can use stimulus money to pay for unanticipated postage costs.
Nebraska voters can track their ballots on the secretary of state’s website and have options if they’re worried about their ballots arriving in time.
There are secure drop boxes at the Election Commissioner’s or County Clerk’s Office in every county, he said.
“They are outside, they’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Evnen said.
And there’s always the old-fashioned option of casting a ballot in person on Election Day.
“You can go to the polls,” he said.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.