Nebraskans watching as Texas bans most abortions

"While litigation is likely to continue, babies with a beating heart are now protected from abortion across Texas," Grasz said. "This is good news because a baby is a life worth protecting at all stages of development and our laws should reflect this reality."

In the Texas case, the majority acknowledged that their action did not decide the underlying issue, saying that the abortion providers who brought the case had raised "serious concerns" about the constitutionality of the law.

But they said the "complex and novel" procedural questions raised by the unusual design of the law meant that the court could not stop it from going into effect.

Federal courts can't stop the implementation of laws, the majority wrote, only the individuals tasked with enforcing those laws. In this case, those individuals are private citizens with the power to sue, not state and local officials bringing criminal charges, as is the case with other abortion laws.

"And it is unclear whether the named defendants in this lawsuit can or will seek to enforce the Texas law against the applicants in a manner that might permit our intervention," the court's decision states.