LINCOLN — This year's effort in the Nebraska Legislature to curtail abortion access just cleared its biggest hurdle so far.

Lawmakers advanced Legislative Bill 626 Wednesday night in a 33-16 vote. The bill would ban most abortions in the state once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy.

The vote was split nearly perfectly down party lines, with all Republican lawmakers voting "yes" along with Democratic State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, and all other Democrats voting against it.

LB 626 locked state senators in a contentious debate for eight hours, which culminated in the bill receiving just enough votes to pass a filibuster-ending cloture motion. It still must pass two more rounds of debate before it is sent to Gov. Jim Pillen, who is expected to sign it into law.

The debate drew hundreds Wednesday to the Capitol, where competing rallies were held for and against the bill during the lunch hour. Pillen spoke during the supporting rally, saying that Nebraskans have been waiting for legislation like LB 626 to be passed since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling in 1973.

"This is the greatest day in the state of Nebraska in more than 50 years," Pillen said.

Meanwhile, the opposing rally heard from religious leaders who are against LB 626. Though the Nebraska Catholic Conference is a prominent supporter of the bill, several representatives of various faiths spoke to The World-Herald last year to explain how the subject of abortion is a lot more nuanced across different religions.

Other critics of the bill have noted that many major medical groups oppose the legislation, including the Nebraska Medical Association, the Nebraska Nurses Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The bill's introducer, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, said her intent is to stop elective abortions. Albrecht referred to the point at which abortions would be prohibited as when a "fetal heartbeat" can be detected. She said that is a sign of human life.

The term "fetal heartbeat" is controversial. Sen. Jen Day of Omaha said that embryos at six weeks do not have heartbeats. Instead, she said, the sounds that can be heard during an ultrasound are electrical signals that eventually become a heartbeat.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said it isn’t accurate to characterize an embryo’s cardiac activity as a heartbeat until the chambers of the heart are developed around 17-20 weeks of gestation.

This is the second year in a row that Albrecht has attempted to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska. Last year, she nearly got a trigger bill passed that would have banned all abortions once the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That bill died during its first round of debate when it was two votes shy of a cloture motion.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte argued that LB 626 adds all the accommodations that opponents of the previous bill sought last year. The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest and lifesaving procedures. It also clarifies the bill does not apply to ectopic pregnancies, in vitro fertilization and other procedures that lead to the end of a pregnancy.

But LB 626 would significantly alter Nebraska’s current law banning abortions at 20 weeks past fertilization. Albrecht estimated her bill would eliminate 85% of abortions in the state, equating to a reduction of about 2,000 abortions per year.

In response to criticism that the bill is extreme, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area said LB 626 already compromises on what a majority of lawmakers want for Nebraska's abortion law. She claimed most state lawmakers would rather have legislation closer to last year's trigger bill.

"This bill is a compromise from Sen. Albrecht's heart," Linehan said.

Opponents say the bill will effectively act as a total ban on abortion for most pregnancies, as most women don't realize they are pregnant until after six weeks. Day described LB 626 as "state-sanctioned forced pregnancy."

Supporters challenged that, saying the bill still leaves a small window open for some women to obtain a legal abortion. At LB 626's public hearing before the state Health and Human Services Committee, multiple physicians both for and against the bill said the earliest a woman can typically find out they are pregnant is around four weeks.

Some committee members said Wednesday that detection could happen even earlier than that, with Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering said it could happen as early as seven to 10 days after fertilization. However, pregnant women can often receive false negative results if they take a pregnancy test too early.

Though LB 626 includes exceptions for lifesaving procedures, Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said it would still effectively ban all abortions unless a woman is actively dying.

And Day said that at six weeks, a fetus is about half the size of a candy Tic Tac. She said it's unreasonable for the bill to put women's lives at risk based on that.

"That half of a Tic Tac is more important than her life," Day said.

Several supporters objected to Day's metaphor, saying it was inappropriate to compare fetuses to candy. Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar said that no matter how small, fetuses are still lives that are worthy of protection.

"We are all just half a Tic Tac at some point in time," Slama said.

Albrecht said the bill is the "friendliest" legislation for physicians among other states that have passed abortion restrictions. Other states have imposed criminal penalties in their restrictions. LB 626 could revoke a physician’s medical license if they perform an abortion after embryonic cardiac activity is detected.

But opponents said implementation of the new restrictions would be more complicated, and could criminalize the procedure.

"It is not as simple as it is being portrayed," Cavanaugh said.

Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln said existing Nebraska law criminalizes abortions that are performed outside accepted medical procedures. Since LB 626 does not define what counts as an acceptable medical procedure, it leaves the possibility that a physician could face criminal charges.

But Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, a former prosecutor who just replaced Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln after she resigned last week, said the law Dungan referenced refers to the procedures, not the timing of an abortion.

Other opponents took issue with LB 626's reporting requirements for the rape exception.

Albrecht said rape victims would not be required to report the crime to police in order to qualify for an abortion. The physician would be required to document that the abortion was performed due to a rape in the patient's private medical file, she said.

But Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said that requirement is problematic due to its lack of anonymity. The state's current reporting process for abortions allows anonymity.

Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha said LB 626 supporters are living a "fantasy" in their belief that the bill would stop abortions. He said there is little difference in the number of abortions performed in areas that have restrictions compared to areas that don't. Several other critics said the legislation would only stop safe abortions.

How they voted Here's the vote on the advancement of Legislative Bill 626, to ban abortions once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected via ultrasound: Yes (33): Aguilar, Albrecht, Arch, Armendariz, Ballard, Bostelman, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, Clements, DeKay, Dorn, Dover, Erdman, Geist, Halloran, Hansen, Hardin, Holdcroft, Hughes, Ibach, Jacobson, Kauth, Linehan, Lippincott, Lowe, McDonnell, Moser, Murman, Riepe, Sanders, Slama, von Gillern No (16): Blood, Bostar, Cavanaugh J., Cavanaugh M., Conrad, Day, DeBoer, Dungan, Fredrickson, Hunt, McKinney, Raybould, Vargas, Walz, Wayne, Wishart Absent (0):

Clearing the first round of debate doesn't guarantee LB 626 will pass. Several co-sponsors have hinted their support could waver in future rounds. Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston introduced an amendment that has yet to see debate that would ease the bill's restriction to a 12-week ban, while Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner said that she is taking in opinions from both sides of the debate, including from physicians who oppose the bill.

Both Riepe and Ibach voted "yes" on LB 626 Wednesday. But if either does not support cloture in future rounds, there may not be enough votes to keep it alive.

