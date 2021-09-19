Nebraska's 'blue dot' would remain under all current redistricting plans

To analyze the plans, The World-Herald looked at the 2020 presidential election results in the counties and precincts included in the proposed congressional districts. For the 2nd District congressional race, the number of registered Republicans and Democrats was used where actual votes for Bacon and his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman, were unavailable.

The analysis showed that, under the Republican, Democratic or McCollister plans, Biden would have won the 2nd District.

But his 6.5% margin of victory would have been smaller — about 5.5% — under the Republican plan. The margin would have been larger — about 9.7% — under the Democratic plan. It would have been only slightly smaller — about 6.3% — under McCollister’s plan.

All three plans would have narrowed Trump’s margin in the 1st District. Instead of a 15.4% difference between Republican and Democratic votes, the gap would have been about 10.6% under the Republican plan, 12% under the Democratic plan and 8.8% under the McCollister plan.

Bacon likely would have won reelection under all three plans as well, assuming that he would have done as well among Republicans in areas newly included in the 2nd District as he did among those within current district boundaries. But the race could have been a squeaker under the Democratic plan.