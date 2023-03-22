LINCOLN — Halfway through debate on a bill that would ban gender-altering care for individuals under 19, one Nebraska lawmaker told how the legislation would directly impact her family.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, a vocal opponent of Legislative Bill 574, shared that her 12-year-old son is transgender. Her son testified against the bill at its hearing last month, arguing the restrictions threaten an already vulnerable population.

"This bill is such an affront to me personally," Hunt said Wednesday.

Lawmakers have been debating LB 574 on the floor for the past two days. A vote is expected on Thursday, when the bill will need 33 votes to advance to the second round. The legislation has spurred strong reactions both in support and opposition since it was first introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, with Hunt one of the loudest critics.

Hunt hadn't mentioned her son in her arguments against the bill until Wednesday, and said she hadn't been planning on mentioning him. She feared the "hateful rhetoric" expressed by several of LB 574's supporters would lead to her being accused of "grooming" her son to be trans, as she is a bisexual woman herself.

However, Hunt said her mind changed while listening to the arguments in support of the bill, saying that most of it was inaccurate and that it shows the supporters are uninformed.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I didn't do everything in my power to block this bill," Hunt said.

Multiple LB 574 supporters, including Kauth, have claimed that gender-altering care, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, can be accessed easily and quickly. They contend that such serious medical decisions shouldn't be made by someone whose brain is still developing.

But Hunt said the reality of her son's health care looked very different.

Hunt said her son underwent counseling for over a year, consulting with multiple medical experts regarding his gender identity. Even to this day, she said, her son isn't undergoing any medical intervention, because Medicaid has denied their requests for gender-altering care four times. Paying out of pocket for the treatment would cost roughly $7,000 a month, she said.

"That's the reality of what trans health care is like in Nebraska," Hunt said.

Hunt's remarks went largely unacknowledged by her fellow lawmakers Wednesday, aside from a handful of senators who thanked her for sharing her story. Most of Wednesday's debate centered around competing research presented in support of each side of debate, with both sides arguing that their information is legitimate, and the opposing information is flawed.

Lawmakers went back and forth about which medical organizations should be trusted to weigh in on the debate. On Tuesday, Kauth circulated a statement from the Nebraska State Board of Health, expressing its opposition to “irreversible surgical and hormonal manipulation of minors.”

The statement was referenced several times on the microphone by LB 574's supporters, but opponents argued the opinion wasn't reliable as the board is made up of gubernatorial appointments, and a minority of its members actually have expertise on the subject at hand.

Opponents have frequently cited other medical organizations which have affirmed their support for offering gender-altering care to young people, including the World Health Organization, the American Medical Association, the Nebraska Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association.

However, Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, a co-sponsor of LB 574, called these groups into question Wednesday. He read a statement from two Kearney physicians that claimed the organizations are controlled by "big pharma" and have financial motivations behind supporting such treatment.

Several lawmakers on both sides of debate have acknowledged that members of the Nebraska Legislature do not have the expertise to definitively say whether gender-altering care for minors is good or bad. However, each side came to a different conclusion based on this observation.

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, who opposes the bill, argued lawmakers are not equipped with enough medical knowledge to keep someone from receiving health care they say is necessary.

But Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair argued that since the information on gender-altering care isn't conclusive, the safest option is to hold off on offering such treatment. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area shared a similar sentiment on Tuesday.

"I don't know enough to say it's OK," Linehan said.

So far, opponents have succeeded at preventing any amendments to LB 574 from being considered, with an amendment from Kauth waiting in the wings that would drastically limit the bill's impacts. The amendment would remove restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy, and would only ban gender-altering surgeries for people under 19.

Though several of the bill's proponents have indicated their interest in the amendment as a compromise, the bill's opponents have rebuked these attempts. Several critics have expressed that no amount of amendments would earn their support.

"You cannot amend this piece of crap," said Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue.

