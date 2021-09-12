Nebraska's divided Legislature will have to find compromise on redistricting plan

With 32 members, Republicans have a clear majority among the 49 senators. But it takes 33 votes to end a filibuster. With 17 members, Democrats have the power to stop a plan they oppose, even if they lack the numbers to pass a plan on their own.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a Republican, said those numbers will drive efforts to reach a compromise.

“The filibuster will rule, that’s when the negotiations start,” he said.

Where those negotiations might lead is hard to predict. Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, a Democrat, said her biggest concern is keeping communities together and following a fair, nonpartisan process.

“We’re going to have to use all of our best peacemakers and try to figure it out and work together,” she said. “We have to do it for the sake of Nebraska.”

For Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, a Republican, the biggest concern is maintaining as much representation as possible for rural, agriculture-dominated areas of the state. Those are the areas that lost population over the last decade and are expected to grow geographically as at least one seat moves to the population growth areas around cities.