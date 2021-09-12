Nebraska's divided Legislature will have to find compromise on redistricting plan

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature’s special session on redistricting has all the ingredients to end in impasse.
Both political parties have their own proposals for redrawing legislative and congressional district boundaries. Lawmakers are taking sides largely based on party affiliation.
Emotions are running high. Neither side has the votes to prevail over the other. And they have to finish by Sept. 30.
But senators generally expressed confidence that the Legislature will find a way to pass a redistricting plan by month’s end, even if they don’t know what that path may look like yet.
Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, a Republican, predicted the session will succeed in the constitutionally required job of evening out populations among political districts. Lawmakers are required to undertake the task every 10 years following the federal census.
“I’m confident we will get something passed by the time needed,” he said.
State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a Democrat and the vice chairman of the Redistricting Committee, also predicted the session would avoid deadlock.
“We don’t have a choice,” he said. “Nebraska is depending on us to reach a compromise and move this forward.”
It’s unclear if there are any fallback options. Wayne, an attorney, said he has done some research and did not find another option. But Hilgers, also an attorney, said he doesn’t have a firm, legal conclusion about the issue.
“It’s unprecedented territory,” said Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, an attorney and Redistricting Committee member.
He and others described the pitfalls of the most frequently cited options.
Extending the special session or coming back for a second session this fall would create havoc for local political subdivisions, which have to redraw their own districts before the 2022 elections. Potential candidates, meanwhile, need to know what district they fall into before they can decide to seek office.
Postponing the redistricting process until next year, with the new districts taking effect for the 2024 election, could put the state at risk of lawsuits for violating the one-person, one-vote requirements.
While courts have drawn election districts in some states, it’s questionable whether Nebraska courts could or would step into such a political arena.
That leaves lawmakers to struggle with finding a redistricting plan that can win enough support to pass.
With 32 members, Republicans have a clear majority among the 49 senators. But it takes 33 votes to end a filibuster. With 17 members, Democrats have the power to stop a plan they oppose, even if they lack the numbers to pass a plan on their own.
Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a Republican, said those numbers will drive efforts to reach a compromise.
“The filibuster will rule, that’s when the negotiations start,” he said.
Where those negotiations might lead is hard to predict. Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, a Democrat, said her biggest concern is keeping communities together and following a fair, nonpartisan process.
“We’re going to have to use all of our best peacemakers and try to figure it out and work together,” she said. “We have to do it for the sake of Nebraska.”
For Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, a Republican, the biggest concern is maintaining as much representation as possible for rural, agriculture-dominated areas of the state. Those are the areas that lost population over the last decade and are expected to grow geographically as at least one seat moves to the population growth areas around cities.
And not every lawmaker expects success. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, a Democrat, said she doesn’t know how the Legislature can find a meeting of the minds.
The session will begin Monday with the introduction of the competing legislative packages — the Republican one offered by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Redistricting Committee chairwoman, and the Democratic one offered by Wayne. Other committee members are expected to co-sponsor the bills.
Nebraskans will have a chance to weigh in on either or both of the plans at public hearings set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha, respectively. By law, redistricting hearings have to be held in each congressional district.
The committee then will have to decide which maps to advance for debate by the full Legislature. Linehan said she expects the committee will make changes based on the public comments.
“This is a starting point,” she said. “It is a foundation. It is not where we will end up.”
Further changes could be made once the committee advances its package and lawmakers work to reach agreement or at least gain enough votes for passage.
Key differences between the plans include:
The GOP congressional plan would divide Douglas County and give Sarpy County more power within the 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Don Bacon. It would move the northwestern part of the county into the 1st District, represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who also is a Republican.
All of Douglas County now sits in the state’s 2nd District, which became known as Nebraska’s “blue dot” following Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory there in the 2020 presidential election and Democrat Barack Obama’s win there in 2008.
The Democrats’ congressional plan would leave all of Douglas County in the 2nd District and continue splitting Sarpy County. It would return the older, Democrat-leaning parts of Bellevue to the 2nd District and put the rest of the county back into the 1st District, where it was after the 2001 redistricting.
Both legislative plans add a new district to the Omaha area by taking one from more rural parts of the state. The GOP plan would move District 24, which now encompasses Seward, Polk and York Counties, into southwestern Sarpy County and Saunders County, leaving Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward living outside of his district.
The Democratic plan would move District 44 from southwest Nebraska into western Douglas and Sarpy Counties, leaving Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango living outside of his district.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican who was speaker of the Legislature during a previous legislative term, compared the job of redistricting to a giant Rubik’s cube, in which one change can lead to several others. The job is complicated and difficult but ultimately solvable, he said.
“I expect us to get it done,” he said. “It will not likely be a pleasant and enjoyable process but it will get done.”
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH