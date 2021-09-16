Nebraska's Doug Peterson, 23 other AGs threaten to sue over Biden vaccine directive

The mandate would require health care workers, federal contractors and employees of companies with more than 100 workers to get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing or be fired. The Pentagon has also ordered all active-duty members of the military to get the shots.

The attorneys general, in their letter, outlined their legal and policy concerns. They said courts have been "highly skeptical" of OSHA emergency temporary standards. Seven of the 10 issued in recent decades have been challenged, and the courts upheld only one of the standards, with another yet to be decided, they wrote.

“Your vaccine mandate represents not only a threat to individual liberty, but a public health disaster that will displace vulnerable workers and exacerbate a nationwide hospital staffing crisis, with severe consequences for all Americans," the attorneys general wrote.

In lieu of vaccine or weekly testing requirements, the AGs proposed that some companies could have employees work remotely, rather than report in person. They added that a mandate ignores that tens of millions of Americans have attained natural immunity after recovering from the virus.

The emergency OSHA rule would last six months, after which it must be replaced by a permanent measure. Employers that don’t comply could face penalties of up to $13,600 per violation.