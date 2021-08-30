Nebraska's Doug Peterson joins other GOP AGs in suit over transgender rules

At the time, then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said that the issue was “best solved at the state and local level” and that the earlier guidance led to a spike in lawsuits seeking clarification.

The new action does not reinstate the Obama-era policy but instead clarifies that the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights will investigate complaints of discrimination involving gay or transgender students. If the department finds evidence of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, it will pursue a resolution to “address the specific compliance concerns or violations.”

Also in June, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission released guidance about what could constitute discrimination against LGBTQ people.

The lawsuit asks a judge to stipulate that schools and employers are allowed to have showers, locker rooms, bathrooms and living facilities separated by “biological sex;” that schools are allowed to have sports teams separated by “biological sex;" that workplace dress codes can be based on “biological sex;” and that schools and employers are not required to use a transgender person's preferred pronouns.