Nebraska's election chief pushes voter ID proposal, but opponents push back

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s top election official called Wednesday for the state to require voter identification as a means to prevent fraud in elections.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said there has been little evidence of voter fraud in the state. But he described a proposed constitutional amendment as “an ounce of prevention” to help Nebraska stay ahead of potential problems and to bolster public confidence in elections.

“We have to make sure that it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat,” he told members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Evnen urged the committee to advance an amended version of Legislative Resolution 3CA, introduced by State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru.

If approved by voters, the measure would amend the Nebraska Constitution to require that voters present “valid photographic identification” to a poll worker before being allow to cast a ballot.

Under the proposal, the state would provide free identifications for those who do not have IDs. The measure would apply only to people voting in person, not those voting by mail, and would allow for legislatively approved exceptions to the ID requirements.