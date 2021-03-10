Nebraska's emerging budget plan leaves $390 million for tax cuts, other priorities

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee wrapped up the main pieces of a $9.7 billion, two-year state budget package Wednesday.
The emerging plan holds the line on ongoing state spending while leaving about $390 million available for other legislative priorities, such as the tax cut bills advanced by the Revenue Committee or the governor's plan to expand broadband access in the state.
State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the committee chairman, said the package ended up about where he wanted to be with spending requests.
"This list is done. I'm not going to take another motion to increase funding," he told committee members Wednesday.
He made the declaration after committee members rejected a bid to serve more people waiting for developmental disability services. The committee voted Tuesday to put an addition $1 million a year into that effort, along with the $4.6 million over two years that was in the preliminary budget.
Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha pushed for a bigger increase, but without success. He had a little more luck boosting aid to local public health districts. The committee approved a $1.5 million a year increase on Tuesday, then added another $1.5 million in the second year of the budget period.
All told, the budget package provides for state spending growth averaging 1.5% for the two-year period that ends June 30, 2023. That's the same average that Gov. Pete Ricketts had proposed.
Ricketts and the budget-writing committee were able to keep spending growth lower than normal because of some one-time factors. Those include a higher federal match for Medicaid, a lower-than-expected school aid increase and federal coronavirus relief. The spending growth figure does not include money used for property tax credits.
Stinner said he plans to talk with the governor about the committee's work, then tie up a few loose ends on the budget next week. The package is due to the full Legislature by March 26.
The Appropriations Committee budget would provide more than $1.1 billion worth of property tax credits and make other tax cuts possible over the two-year period. The property tax credit figure includes $275 million a year for a 14-year-old program that reduces what property owners have to pay in property taxes.
The figure also includes $313 million a year for a new program under which property owners can get income tax refunds to offset part of their school property taxes. Ricketts proposed to maximize the amount allocated for the new program by transferring money into the state's cash reserve fund, but the committee did not do that.
The new program started out at $125 million this year. State law determines the future allocations based on growth in state tax revenue and the size of the state’s cash reserve.
On Wednesday, the Revenue Committee advanced one proposal to phase in Social Security income tax exemptions and another to cut the top corporate income tax rate. A plan to fully exempt military retirement benefits cleared a first-round vote earlier in the day.
Stinner said he has kept in contact with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, about those proposals. He said he believes they are sustainable, given the growth of state revenues.
Major items in the budget include nearly $90 million allocated over the two years to give 2% annual increases in payment rates for health and human services providers and about $37 million for a 2% annual boost in state support of the University of Nebraska.
The budget plan would put more money toward economic development efforts, such as job training, venture capital for entrepreneurs and scholarships for students in high-demand fields.
Meet the current Nebraska state senators
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH