Nebraska's emerging budget plan leaves $390 million for tax cuts, other priorities

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature's Appropriations Committee wrapped up the main pieces of a $9.7 billion, two-year state budget package Wednesday.

The emerging plan holds the line on ongoing state spending while leaving about $390 million available for other legislative priorities, such as the tax cut bills advanced by the Revenue Committee or the governor's plan to expand broadband access in the state.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the committee chairman, said the package ended up about where he wanted to be with spending requests.

"This list is done. I'm not going to take another motion to increase funding," he told committee members Wednesday.

He made the declaration after committee members rejected a bid to serve more people waiting for developmental disability services. The committee voted Tuesday to put an addition $1 million a year into that effort, along with the $4.6 million over two years that was in the preliminary budget.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha pushed for a bigger increase, but without success. He had a little more luck boosting aid to local public health districts. The committee approved a $1.5 million a year increase on Tuesday, then added another $1.5 million in the second year of the budget period.