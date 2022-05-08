Nebraska's GOP primary for governor: The power of Trump, switching parties and negativity

Nebraska’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday will not only answer the basic question of who stands a good chance of leading the state: It’ll provide a window into the mindset of the state’s Republican primary voters, including to what extent they’re influenced by former President Donald Trump.

It’ll also test the sway of, by some accounts, an unprecedented barrage of negativity — and whether the Republican Party, flush with thousands of voters who switched their party registration, can coalesce in the wake of a divisive primary.

At least one prominent Republican, Gov. Pete Ricketts, expressed some reluctance regarding that last question, depending on the outcome.

By most accounts, the race is down to three candidates: Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, hog producer and University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

Former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, who entered the race months after the others, has consistently come fourth in polling, with enough of a share to affect the outcome but not enough to be considered a front-runner. She also trails in fundraising, with a significant gap separating her from the other three.

Especially in a national context, eyes are on Herbster, who has long touted his ties and loyalty to Trump and echoes his rhetoric. The former president’s endorsement gave his largely self-funded campaign an early boost and ultimately came to define it.

“The biggest issue that’s in play right now — in my opinion, probably going to decide the race next Tuesday — is the Trump endorsement,” former Gov. Dave Heineman said, noting that Trump has particularly strong support outside the Omaha-Lincoln corridor.

The former president has sought to exert his influence in the party by selectively endorsing scores of candidates across the country.

In the Indiana and Ohio primaries last week, all 22 Trump-endorsed candidates won, according to Politico, including in Ohio’s contentious Republican primary for U.S. Senate. In that race, four leading candidates vied for the endorsement. Trump backed “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, and he emerged victorious.

In the wake of those allegations, Trump visited Nebraska for a rally with Herbster. Thursday, Trump returned virtually for a brief, dial-in “tele-rally” where he vouched for Herbster and said he’s innocent.

Multiple women accused the former president of sexual assault, but that did not prevent Trump from carrying Nebraska in 2016 and winning all but one of the state’s five electoral votes in 2020.

“With your vote for Charles in the primary, you can give a stinging rebuke to the RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) and sellouts and losers who are so poorly representing your state,” Trump said Thursday.

The impact of Trump’s endorsement in this race, especially amid serious allegations, isn’t certain. But several observers of Nebraska politics told The World-Herald it’s a key reason, if not the sole reason, that Herbster has stayed competitive.

“Primary voters, in particular, pay attention to what President Trump has to say,” Heineman said. “And, when he endorses a candidate, it’s a big plus. Is it enough? Hey, we’ll know on Tuesday night.”

Kevin Smith, chair of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s political science department, sees a larger narrative.

“The way that I see this is: This is a tale of different wings of the Republican party kind of duking it out in the primary,” he said.

While Herbster’s loyalties are to Trump, Pillen is backed by Ricketts, the highest-profile Republican in Nebraska and a dominant force in the state party, as well as the Nebraska Farm Bureau. People may consider him a business and establishment candidate, though Pillen rejects that label.

Lindstrom has presented himself as a traditional conservative with experience, who’s not beholden to either of those camps. His biggest endorsement is from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

“If I’m Charles Herbster, I worry that the floor of Trump supporters is also my ceiling, that I haven’t attracted any new voters,” political consultant Perre Neilan said. “Jim Pillen is ‘slow and steady wins the race,’ and Brett has found his narrow path of those looking for a younger, fresh face as an alternative to the far right.”

All three candidates have been the target of negative advertising, which has flooded the race at a volume that observers said is unprecedented in modern times. Many of the ads have come from third-party groups, including one that received nearly $1.3 million from Ricketts in March and April.

That political action committee, Conservative Nebraska, focused on Herbster at first, then shifted focus to target Lindstrom with claims that he’s not a true conservative. Last week, it came out with two new anti-Herbster ads.

The impact of the negative ads is another unknown — and that’s especially true of Lindstrom, said Philip Young, a political consultant and former executive director of the state GOP. Lindstrom has been a frequent target in recent weeks, but vowed early on to run a positive campaign.

Former U.S. Rep. John Cavanaugh, a Democrat, said he had never seen candidates repeatedly accuse their competitors of illegal activity as they have this cycle. He mentioned an ad from the Herbster campaign that targeted critical race theory in the context of Pillen’s time as regent, which had no factual basis.

“I just find the whole process of the Republican primary advertising to be horrific,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s certainly unprecedented.”

Heineman said voters are frustrated by all the negativity and suggested it may result in lower voter turnout (Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s rough prediction is 35% voter turnout, which would nearly match the state record of 35.1% for a gubernatorial primary). Heineman commended Lindstrom for running a positive campaign.

“The campaigns have been more about why you shouldn’t vote for the other guy, instead of ‘Why should you vote for me?’ ” he said. “I think that’s unfortunate.”

Ryan Horn, president of Bullhorn Communications and a Republican media strategist, pointed to one ad in particular, which he believes to be a national first: Herbster’s ad aimed at discrediting Slama’s allegations.

“Nebraska created a first in a governor’s race in 1986, when, for the first time in American history, both candidates from both major parties for governor of the state were women,” Horn said. “This is a much less glorious milestone.”

Yet another dynamic that has more recently come to the fore: a wave of new Republican voters.

State data show the Republican Party gained nearly 8,500 registered voters between January and Monday’s registration deadline, while the Democratic Party lost about 8,100 and there were about 2,800 fewer nonpartisan voters.

Anecdotally, it appears that many of those who switched parties plan to vote for Lindstrom. And, even considering that some of the perceived shift is actually attributable to deaths, moves and new voters, they could make up a meaningful sum.

A percentage point or two could be the difference between winning and losing, Smith said. The last time there was an open race for governor, in 2014, Ricketts won by a margin of about 2,350.

“Eight thousand votes is a huge number,” Neilan said. “If those all go to one candidate, it could make up more than 10% of their total vote.”

Horn said yet another major factor could be turnout, considering the relative growth in Nebraska’s cities and large towns versus rural Nebraska.

The 2020 Census showed that Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties alone grew by 136,381 people and now account for 56% of Nebraska’s total population, while many rural areas of the state lost population.

One thing seems certain: The outcome of this bitterly contested and often negative race stands to make a lasting impact on Nebraska politics. Will a fractured party unite behind the winning candidate this time?

“There’s a lot of mudslinging that’s been going on and, you know, cleaning yourself off after the primary can be a significant challenge,” Smith said.

Ricketts, who has said that Herbster would be a “terrible governor” and that Lindstrom isn’t a true conservative, suggested in a statement that he’d support whoever wins — but he offered a vague, Herbster-specific caveat.

“I have consistently supported the winner of Republican primaries and believe unity behind our candidates and principles is great for our state,” Ricketts said in a statement. “However, I would not be able to support Charles W. Herbster unless he is able to resolve these allegations of sexual misconduct by eight women.”

