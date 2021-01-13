Nebraska's House members reject impeachment of President Donald Trump

Bacon's post-vote statement reiterated Wednesday that the president was wrong to not concede and “bears much responsibility for what happened on January 6,” when a pro-Trump mob overran Capitol Police, leaving five people dead.

But Bacon said he couldn’t support a rushed impeachment without hearings or due process, one that wouldn’t have a trial in the Senate until after President-elect Joe Biden takes over the White House.

“As a veteran and congressman, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution," he said. "My votes against impeachment charges for the president, against using the 25th Amendment to force the president to leave, and acceptance of the Electoral College vote all reflect that.”

Both Fortenberry and Bacon, in separate statements Wednesday, discussed the need to lower the nation's political temperature. Fortenberry said it was time to restore peace, confidence, decency and decorum.

“If we use the blunt instrument of impeachment, we will punish the president but deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence,” Fortenberry said. "The call for accountability ought now to be found in the hard slog to rebuild."

