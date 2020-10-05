Nebraska's lieutenant governor, 20 others back Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

LINCOLN — Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley joined 20 GOP colleagues in signing a letter of support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court by President Donald Trump.

The Republican Lieutenant Governors Association sent the letter to U.S. Senate. In it, they urged the Senate to swiftly confirm her appointment.

"Our request is not founded on partisan affiliation," they said. "Rather, we agree that Judge Barrett’s long record of upholding the Constitution and defending the rule of law make her an exceedingly qualified candidate to serve on our nation’s highest court.”

The letter went on to express hope that the nomination process could proceed without "the vitriol of past confirmations" and that a full nine-member court would be in place to consider any election challenges.

Barrett was named to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A partisan divide greeted her nomination, as Democrats argued that the court vacancy should be filled by the next president while Republicans pushed for a rapid confirmation. The outbreak of coronavirus infections among the nation's leaders has created uncertainty about how the confirmation process will be carried out.